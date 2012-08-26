TEXT-S&P: Australia's Office Investment Fund Rtd 'BBB+'; Otlk Stable

(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Investa Office Fund (IOF) is an office asset fund based in Australia.

-- We are assigning IOF an issuer credit rating of ‘BBB+'. The outlook is stable.

-- The rating reflects what we see as IOF’s “satisfactory” business risk profile and “intermediate” financial risk profile.

Rating Action

On Aug. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘BBB+’ issuer credit rating to Australian-based Investa Office Fund (IOF). The outlook on the rating is stable.

Rationale

The issuer credit rating on Investa Office Fund (IOF) reflects our view of the Australian-based office fund’s “satisfactory” business risk profile and “intermediate” financial risk profile. We believe that IOF benefits from a high-quality and well-located portfolio of office assets, access to Investa Property Group’s (IPG, not rated) integrated property-management platform, and moderate financial policies. These credit strengths are partly offset by IOF’s exposure to office property markets, which are subject to volatile business and economic activity, and variable tenant demand. In addition, IOF faces execution risks associated with the repositioning of its current asset mix, which involves a combination of divestment and development activity. IOF’s European portfolio requires active management, given that the assets are non-core and are slated to be divested.

Investa Listed Funds Management Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of IPG, is the responsible entity of IOF. IPG is owned by funds managed by Morgan Stanley Real Estate, which is part of the broader Morgan Stanley (A/Negative/A-1) group. IPG holds 2.8% of the units in IOF and has co-investment interests in two of IOF’s office assets. IOF is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, and has a broad equity base of about 17,500 unit holders, with the top-20 unit holders accounting for about 59% of units issued. The rating on IOF does not factor in any implicit support from IPG.

We view IOF’s business risk profile as satisfactory. IOF is an externally-managed Australian real estate investment trust (A-REIT) with a portfolio value of A$2.5 billion and a market capitalization of A$1.66 billion at June 30, 2012. IOF’s Australian investment portfolio comprises 18 office properties with a book value of A$2.2 billion. In addition, IOF has a 50% (A$81 million) interest in a Belgium office asset and a 14.2% (A$274 million) non-controlling share in the Dutch Office Fund. The Australian portfolio benefits from an exposure to Premium-Grade buildings (8.3%), A-Grade buildings (67.3%), and B-Grade buildings (24.5%) that are predominantly located in major central business district (CBD) locations. The Australian portfolio is concentrated in New South Wales (53.1% at June 30, 2012), with the balance of the assets located in Queensland (22.1%), Victoria (19.7%), Western Australia (3.3%), and the Australian Capital Territory (1.8%). The Australian portfolio’s cash flow is underpinned by its mainly investment-grade corporate and government tenants, a large proportion of fixed review lease structures, high occupancy (98% at June 30, 2012), and a long weighted average lease expiry (5.1 years by income).

IOF’s long-term strategy is to reposition itself as a “pure-play” Australian major CBD office fund. IPG inherited from the previous fund manager--ING Management Ltd.--an internationally diversified portfolio that included assets in the U.S., France, Belgium, and the Netherlands. Since assuming management control of the fund in April 2011, the fund has made significant headway in divesting these assets at or above book value. The fund’s offshore exposure is now less than 15% of total assets, and is limited to Bastion Tower in Belgium and the Dutch Office Fund. We expect that an improvement in the occupancy levels at Bastion Tower is crucial before the asset can be sold. We consider that uncertainty in the eurozone will make this leasing task more difficult. The Dutch Office Fund is facing similar headwinds which have been reflected in IOF’s decision to reduce the book value by 15%. Exiting DOF will be a key challenge for IOF given its non-controlling interest, and limited ability to improve the operating performance. Moreover, the sale of this interest is dependent upon a purchaser’s willingness to accept this passive investment. The final divestment of IOF’s offshore assets will remove a significant distraction to the fund manager and enable it to focus on the Australian major CBD office market, for which IOF has a solid market position.

The key focus for IOF over the medium term will be to rebalance its portfolio toward core and “value-add” assets. We expect the fund to have about A$500 million-A$700 million to reinvest in Australian CBD office assets over this period. This includes the repatriation of offshore funds, the recycling of non-core domestic assets, and headroom within its financial policy to draw down debt. However, strong domestic and foreign competition for tightly held Australian prime office assets has resulted in compressed capitalization rates, making them less attractive to yield-driven fund managers. Consequently, we expect IOF to allocate part of its portfolio to assets they can reposition or “value-add,” as well as potentially to development opportunities. This may have a moderate disruptive effect on property income, could also involve taking on some leasing risk, and introduce debt funding if the proposed asset sales are not timed to match the capital expenditure. Nevertheless, we expect that the rating can accommodate this potential disruption to IOF’s operating stability.

In our opinion, the risks associated with the fund’s repositioning and development opportunities are partly mitigated by IOF’s access to IPG’s in-house research expertise and market knowledge. IPG is one of Australia’s largest owner/manager of office properties, and assists IOF with leveraging IPG’s expertise, scale, relationships, and market position. This should help ensure that acquisitions are consistent with the operating strategy and that capital-expenditure is successfully completed to optimize IOF’s risk-adjusted returns. As the asset quality and scale improves, the fund will be better positioned to absorb the volatility in the property cycle and potential disruptions to property income.

IOF has already made sound progress in redeploying capital from abroad. In February 2012, with the capital released from its U.S. and Paris assets, IOF acquired from IPG a 25% interest (A$176.5 million) in 126 Philip Street, a Premium-Grade Sydney CBD office asset, and a 50% interest (A$217.5 million) in 242 Exhibition Street, an A-Grade Melbourne CBD office asset. These acquisitions improved the portfolio’s overall asset quality and are consistent with IOF’s longer-term aim of improving the office fund’s domestic market position. IOF also has pre-emptive rights over IPG’s remaining 25% interest in 126 Philip Street. Furthermore, the redevelopment of 10-20 Bond Street and 295 Ann Street are achieving a stabilized rental income and underscores management’s ability to execute on its repositioning strategy. Consistent with its “value-add” strategy, IOF announced on Aug. 23, 2012, the A$82 million acquisition of 66 St.George’s Terrace, an A-Grade asset located in Perth.

We view IOF’s financial risk profile as intermediate, due to the fund’s moderate financial policies that emphasize a debt-to-assets target ratio of between 25% and 35% over the rating horizon (18.3% at June 30, 2012--expected to rise to approximately 21.3% after the distribution is paid in August 2012). The profit distribution requirements, the illiquid and long-term nature of its asset base, and uneven capital expenditure combine to heighten financial risk when gearing is toward the top of its target range. However, we expect the trust would seek to reduce leverage in a timely manner at its peak 35% gearing level. Accordingly, we expect IOF will manage its EBITDA interest coverage at more than 2.5x, and a funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt ratio of greater than 10%.

IOF has managed a sizable debt refinancing task since assuming control of the fund. To date, it has executed about A$700 million of new unsecured syndicated bank facilities. In addition, the fund has an existing EUR41.8 million property-level facility associated with Bastion Tower, Belgium. At June 30, 2012, IOF had A$510.8 million of drawn debt. About 72.0% of the syndicated bank facility’s interest exposure is hedged by way of interest rate swaps at an average rate of 4.71%, including line and margin. Part of the syndicated bank facilities are euro-denominated, providing a natural hedge against debt supporting the investment in the Dutch Office Fund.

Given the sizable amount of capital IOF is likely to redeploy to the Australian prime CBD office assets and headroom within its financial policies, we expect that the fund has substantial financial flexibility to satisfy its growth aspirations. We note that the distribution reinvestment plan (DRP) is currently switched off, and in fiscal 2012, IOF completed a 10% unit buyback.

Liquidity

We view IOF as having “adequate” liquidity. We believe it is able to absorb high-impact, low-probability events over the next 12 months while maintaining sufficient liquidity to meet its obligations. IOF’s sources over its uses of funds are likely to be more than 1.2x in the next 12 months. The fund also has sufficient covenant headroom for forecast EBITDA to decline by 15% without the company breaching debt-covenant tests. With no debt maturities over the next two years, the fund will continue to maintain adequate liquidity, in our view. At June 30, 2012, the fund had access to A$240.5 million of undrawn funds. In addition, we expect IOF to intermittently have access to larger sums of capital resulting from the divestment of offshore and non-core domestic assets. Over the medium term, the timing of the IOF’s sizable acquisition, its repositioning, and potential development activity will need to be effectively balanced against these sources of liquidity.

The debt covenants that govern the fund’s bank debt facilities provide IOF with sufficient flexibility to embark upon a debt-funded acquisition or redevelopment program. These covenants include: EBIT interest coverage ratio of more than 2.5x (7.6x at Dec. 31, 2011); a total leverage ratio (look-through total liabilities versus look-through total assets) of less than 50% (32% at June 30, 2012); and unencumbered gearing ratio of less than 50% (20% at Dec. 31, 2011). The Bastion Tower debt facility covenants include a loan-to-value ratio of less than 65% (64% at Dec. 31, 2011) and an EBITDA interest coverage ratio of greater than 1.15x (1.21x at Dec. 31, 2011). We expect that IOF will closely monitor the Bastion Tower debt facility covenant levels and take necessary action to maintain compliance if required. We view IOF’s ability to meet its short-term commitments to be constrained by the fund’s policy to distribute the greater of 70%-80% of operating earnings and 100% of taxable income. Furthermore, the DRP is currently switched off.

Outlook

The stable ratings outlook reflects our expectation that the fund will execute an orderly withdrawal from its European investments and redeploy these funds to grow its portfolio of high-quality Australian CBD office assets. We expect that any development or refurbishment activity will be prudently managed. At the top of IOF’s gearing range, we expect that EBITDA interest coverage would be more than 2.5x and the FFO-to-debt ratio would be more than 10%.

Downward rating movement could occur if IOF were to persistently remain at the upper-end of its target gearing range without a plan to lower debt in the short term. This would include a material weakening of coverage measures, including EBITDA interest coverage persistently less than 2.5x and FFO-to-debt remaining less than 10%. Downward pressure could also arise from underperformance associated with IOF’s redevelopment program.

Upward rating movement could occur if there were a material shift in the portfolio’s asset quality towards Premium and solid A-Grade assets, if the fund adopts more conservative financial policies, and if there is a meaningful reduction in the exposure to redevelopment activity.

