#Credit Markets
February 27, 2012 / 5:40 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT: S&P Assigns 'BBB-' Rating To Axis Bank's Proposed Senior Notes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

MUMBAI (Standard & Poor‘s) Feb. 27, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘BBB-’ issue rating to the proposed issue of senior unsecured notes by Axis Bank Ltd. (BBB-/Stable/A-3). The notes will be issued under the bank’s existing EUR2 billion medium-term notes (MTN) program.

The proposed notes will have the following features:

-- They will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the bank.

-- They will rank pari passu with all of the bank’s unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.

-- They will rank ahead of all subordinated debt issues.

-- They will not have a call or put option.

-- They will be listed on the Singapore Exchange.

The notes will be issued through Axis Bank’s Dubai International Financial Centre branch. The proceeds will be used for the bank’s overseas operations or other activities permitted under the applicable laws of India.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Standard & Poor’s Approach To Rating Bank Securities, March 19, 2004

