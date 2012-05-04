TEXT-S&P Affirms Banco de Comercio Exterior de Colombia 'BBB-' Rtg

(The following was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- Our rating on Bancoldex reflects the bank’s adequate business and risk positions, very strong capital and earnings, and below-average funding and adequate liquidity.

-- Bancoldex continues to play a very important public policy role in the Colombian economy and has a very strong link with the government.

-- However, Bancoldex continues to have limited funding vehicles and presence in sectors that are sensitive to economic downturns and that are not currently regulated.

-- We have affirmed our ‘BBB-’ rating on Bancoldex with a stable outlook.

Rating Action

On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘BBB-’ issuer credit rating on Banco de Comercio Exterior de Colombia S.A. (Bancoldex). The outlook is stable. Rationale The rating on Bancoldex is based on its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of ‘bbb’. The SACP reflects the bank’s adequate business position within the Colombian banking system; its very strong capital and earnings; its adequate risk position, which is supported by its well-equipped, experienced; and proactive management team. Its funding structure weakens Bancoldex’s SACP and in our view is below average--in line with the bank’s status as a “second-tier” bank, which limits its ability to attract a strong deposit base. We assess its liquidity as adequate.

The bank has a very important role and very strong link with the sovereign in terms of the government’s policies, strategies, control, and ownership of the company, which crystallizes into a very high likelihood that the sovereign would offer the company support. However, we do not incorporate such support into the ratings because we cap the ratings on Bancoldex by those on the sovereign.

Anchor: ‘bbb-’ for banks operating in Colombia

The ‘bbb-’ anchor draws on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology and our view of economic and industry risks in Colombia, where Bancoldex predominantly operates. Our bank criteria use the BICRA economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank’s anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our economic risk score of ‘6’ on Colombia reflects its economic concentration in cyclical commodity sectors, limited fiscal flexibility based on the population’s low income levels when compared globally, high unemployment, and inefficient rule of law, which hinders the claims process for loan collateral. On the positive side, however, we currently don’t see any asset bubbles in the Colombian economy. Our industry risk score of ‘5’ is based on Colombia’s improvements to underwriting standards, transparency, and good disclosure of accounts and ownership of banks, which have created favorable conditions and strengthened supervision and coverage. The central bank’s lending facilities and policies are adequate in terms of capacity, and it has a good track record of providing guarantees, transparency, and liquidity. The country’s banks also enjoy a stable and expanding base of core customer deposits. However, in our view, the country’s still shallow capital markets, lack of long-term funding alternatives that harm asset liability management, and moderate use of securitization continue to constrain the industry.

We continue to assess the bank business position as ‘adequate’. Bancoldex maintains a proactive, dynamic and well-managed presence in the system as a development bank, benefiting from both local institutions’ infrastructure and their geographic reach. Its government-related entity (GRE) status supports its business model, which it focuses on what we consider risky segments, such as small and mid-size enterprises (more specifically micro lending), private equity, and venture capital investments. In Colombia, these segments are still nascent, underdeveloped, and sensitive to economic downturns. We consider its business stability adequate and well-supported for the next year, given Colombia’s strategy of opening its economy through already-signed and in-progress free trade agreements with both developing and developed countries. Even though the government is not involved in the bank’s daily management, it nonetheless has mechanisms in place to monitor the bank’s performance and to respond in a timely manner. Since its inception, Bancoldex has shown consistent financial metrics and results. We expect it to continue to perform well in the future.

We base our assessment of Bancoldex’s very strong capital and earnings on our expectation for a projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio close to 19% during the next 12 to 18 months. Its self-generated capital has sufficiently maintained its capitalization levels at greater than the system’s average, and we expect management to preserve these levels. We expect its loan growth to be less aggressive than other commercial banks in the system, which will keep its risk weighted assets (RWA) growth controlled. The bank has historically presented positive returns and profitability. We expect its earnings buffer to be close to 1.4% and we anticipate its return on average assets (ROAA) to be nearly 1.3%.

We consider Bancoldex’s risk position adequate and believe that its asset quality ratios will continue to benefit from Colombia’s sound macroeconomic conditions and the bank’s strong origination policies, reflected in zero charge-offs and almost zero non-performing loans (NPLs--0.02%) in 2011 (due to its credit exposure, which consisted primarily of loans to Colombia’s highest-quality commercial banks). It understands and manages its risks well; for example, it adequately monitors and balances its asset liabilities. Offsetting these positives is the bank’s increasing presence in riskier sectors that are sensitive to economic distress. The bank provides services to lower-income, less-educated, and financially inexperienced demographics.

Its below average funding and adequate liquidity positions reflect our perception of moderate improvements in Bancoldex’s financing structure. Its GRE status gives it ample flexibility and security concerning refinancing, which is reflected in strong demand for its funding vehicles’ offerings (securitization and bond issuances), its ability to roll over debt, its credit line negotiations, and its attractive and competitive interest rates. Nonetheless, due to its limitation as a second-tier bank, it does not have an inexpensive and well-diversified deposit base like commercial banks currently have. This continues to act as a disadvantage to the institution.

We base our view of a very high likelihood of extraordinary government support. In accordance with our GRE criteria, we consider Bancoldex to have a very strong link with the government. We do not expect changes in the shareholder structure during the next 12 to 18 months. The government currently has 99% ownership. It also plays a very important role in the economic development strategy of Colombia.

We continue to see Bancoldex’s goals as well aligned with the government’s policies and strategies. As a development bank, Bancoldex focuses on improving its productivity by stimulating innovation, modernization, and education in micro lending, thereby strengthening Colombian entrepreneurs, who are the backbone of the country’s economy.

Outlook

The stable outlook on Bancoldex reflects our expectation that the institution will maintain capital levels (RAC) close to 19% for the next 12 to 18 months, conservative loan growth, moderate capital generation, and adequate risk metrics. In our view, adequate macroeconomic conditions in Colombia will sustain its growth. We also expect the institution to maintain its very high likelihood of support as a GRE. Although it is highly unlikely, we could downgrade the institution if we lower the ratings on Colombia because its ratings will move in tandem with that on the sovereign. We could also lower the ratings if we see a serious deterioration in the bank’s capital.