TEXT-S&P Rates Banco de Credito e Inversiones' $1 Bil. CP 'A-1'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SAO PAULO (Standard & Poor‘s) Aug. 1, 2012-Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its ‘A-1’ debt rating to Banco de Credito e Inversines’ (BCI, A/Stable/A-1) $1 billion program of commercial paper (CP). The issuance amount has a limit of up to $1 billion.

The rating on the notes is equalized with the short-term counterparty credit rating on the bank, reflecting our view that the notes will rank pari passu with other senior unsecured debt of the bank. The proposed CP will be direct, unsecured, unsubordinated, and unconditional obligations of the bank. The bank plans to use the proceeds for general banking purposes.

Our ratings on BCI reflect the bank’s “strong” business position, “adequate” capital and earnings, “adequate” risk position, and “adequate” funding and liquidity compared with other banks in the Chilean financial system (as our criteria define the terms). The issuer credit rating is one notch higher than the bank’s stand-alone credit profile of ‘a-', and reflects our view of a moderately high likelihood of government support, based on BCI’s “high” systemic importance in Chile and our assessment of the government as “supportive” of its financial system.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BCI will maintain its strong competitive position in the Chilean financial system, with a market share of at least 12%. We believe that the bank will sustain its healthy asset quality, “adequate” liquidity, and “adequate” capitalization and earnings generation during the next two years. A strengthening of the bank’s capital, resulting in a risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio of more than 10%, could have positive rating implications. On the other hand, a reduction in the bank’s market position or its RAC ratio falling to less than 7% would result in a downgrade. A liquidity shortage might also lead to a negative rating action. Related Research & Criteria -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011