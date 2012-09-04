TEXT-S&P Asgns 'A-2' Rtg To Banco Nacional de Obras y Servicios Publ

Overview

-- We are assigning our ‘A-2’ short-term global scale foreign currency issuer credit rating, and affirming our ‘BBB’ long-term global scale rating and ‘mxAAA/mxA-1+’ national scale ratings on Mexican development bank Banobras.

-- Our ratings on the bank reflect its “adequate” business position, “adequate” risk position, “strong” capital and earnings, “adequate” liquidity, and “average” funding.

-- The stable outlook on the bank reflects the outlook on Mexico and our assessment of an “almost certain” likelihood of extraordinary government support.

Rating Action

On Sept. 4, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘A-2’ short-term global scale foreign currency rating on Banco Nacional de Obras y Servicios Publicos S.N.C. (Banobras). At the same time, we affirmed our ‘BBB’ long-term global scale and ‘mxAAA/mxA-1+’ national scale ratings on the bank. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

Rationale

The ratings on Banobras reflect its “adequate” business position, “adequate” risk position, “strong” capital and earnings, “adequate” liquidity, and “average” funding (as defined by our criteria). The bank’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is ‘bbb+'. As a government-related entity (GRE), the ratings on Banobras also reflect our opinion of an ‘almost certain’ likelihood of extraordinary government support to the bank, given our assessments of its “critical” role in the government’s public policies and “integral” link to the Mexican government.

This view of an ‘almost certain’ likelihood of extraordinary government stems from the following factors:

-- The bank’s critical role in implementing the government’s strategies and policies, as a supplier of funding for public-private investment in developing infrastructure and public services, and our view that the government will support the GRE on a timely basis;

-- Banobras has an integral link with the government. In our view, the government will respond at any time to Banobras’ obligations. The government is the owner of the bank, designates the CEO, and determines the bank’s strategy and key budget decisions.

Our bank criteria use our Bank Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank’s anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Mexico is ‘bbb’. In our view, the main risk for the banks operating in Mexico is economic risk. This is due to the population’s low income level (from a global perspective) and the decrease in payment capacity amid a low level of domestic savings. In addition, banks face challenges associated with lending within a legal framework that is still establishing a track record of creditor rights. However, underwriting standards have improved. Additionally, we don’t view any asset bubbles in the Mexican economy. Industry risk is not as high, due to conservative regulation, but supervision still needs to be strengthened. Healthy competitive dynamics drive the lending system. “Systemwide funding” is based on stable deposits, while the domestic debt markets are rapidly expanding. We classify the Mexican government as supportive to its banking system due to past experience and our belief that it has the capacity to help banks, if necessary.

We assess Banobras’ business position as “adequate.” We base this opinion on its well-defined strategy as a development bank and its satisfactory market share: it is Mexico’s second-largest development bank in terms of total assets and the largest in terms of loan portfolio as of June 2012. The bank promotes and finances infrastructure projects and public services mainly through government loans and project finance. Banobras also promotes private-sector participation in the development of infrastructure. Its good financial profile, with a rising net income during the past three years, reflects its adequate business stability. Nevertheless, we assess the bank’s concentration as moderate, due to its high client concentration, mainly in public entities and government-related companies. Banobras’ management and strategy are consistent in the accomplishment of its main objective as a public-policy based institution that provides an essential service to Mexico. For the next 24 months, we expect it to maintain its current business strategy with no significant changes.

Our assessment of its capital and earnings as “strong” reflects the bank’s sound earnings capacity, which has allowed it to accumulate capital on an ongoing basis amid rising internal capital generation during the past five years. We also factor in our assessment our forecasted risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio of about 11% for the next two years. This forecast take into account our base-case scenario assumptions, which includes around 22% growth of total risk weighted assets, nonperforming assets (NPAs) of less than 1%, and cost efficiency levels around 60%. Our assessment of Banobras’ capital and earnings also reflects its good internal capital generation, the quality of its capital with no hybrid-based products, and an average net interest income to operating revenues of greater than 55% for the past three years. The three-year average earnings buffer is a positive 205 basis points (bps), comparing well with other development banks in Latin America. We anticipate the bank’s capital and earnings will remain strong over the next 18 to 24 months.

Our risk position assessment for Banobras is “adequate” because of its lower credit losses compared with those of other development banks, despite its business and customer concentration. Seventy percent of its loans are to state government and municipalities. To protect the bank from the uncertainties in lending to this sector and given that the federal government does not explicitly guarantee such lending, the bank requires these borrowers to assign a portion of “Participaciones Federales” as collateral in order to mitigate credit risk. “Participaciones Federales” are federal tax transfers. The bank’s nonperforming assets as of June 2012 were 0.28% with a three-year average of 0.33%. Banobras has not aggressively expanded and its top 20 exposures represent about 62% of its total loans as of June 2012. The bank focuses on one sector--infrastructure projects--and we do not expect it to further diversify its portfolio in the near to intermediate term. We believe that its current risk management team has helped to keep the bank in a favorable position against its peers.

Banobras’ funding assessment is “average.” We believe the added financial flexibility because the government is a guarantor of all its obligations, allows Banobras to access credit facilities, despite lacking a retail deposit base. Its funding structure is composed of debt issuances in the local capital market and credit facilities from different national and international banks. Banobras’ liquidity is “adequate” because its liquidity needs are fully covered, and the bank has historically maintained prudent liquidity policies. As of June 2012 loan to deposit ratio was 109% and we expect to maintain this level for the next 12 to 18 months. We expect the bank to maintain its prudent liquidity risk management and an ample and diversified funding structure.

Outlook

The stable outlook on Banobras mirrors our outlook on Mexico, reflecting our assessment of an ‘almost certain’ likelihood of extraordinary government support. We believe that the ratings on Banobras will continue to mirror those on the sovereign, partly because of the government’s ownership and the likelihood of it paying Banobras’ obligations, if necessary. As a consequence, the ratings will move in tandem with those of Mexico.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2

SACP bbb+

Anchor bbb

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors -1

To From

Banco Nacional de Obras y Servicios Publicos S.N.C.

Counterparty Credit Rating

Foreign Currency BBB/Stable/A-2 BBB/Stable/--

Counterparty Credit Rating

Caval - Mexican Rating Scale mxAAA/Stable/mxA-1+

Senior Unsecured mxAAA