TEXT-S&P Rates Bank of China's USCP Program 'A-1/cnA-1'

(The following was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG (Standard & Poor‘s) May 14, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘A-1’ short-term issue rating and ‘cnA-1’ Greater China credit scale short-term rating to the US$8 billion commercial paper program of Bank of China Ltd. (BOC; A/Stable/A-1, cnAA+/cnA-1) Hong Kong Branch.

The ratings have been equalized to the short-term counterparty credit rating on BOC. The commercial paper notes are unsecured short-term promissory notes and will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of BOC Hong Kong Branch.