TEXT-S&P Cuts Bankia Sub Debt To CC; Keeps Bankia, BFA On Watch Neg

(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Under the terms of the agreement with the eurozone to recapitalize the Spanish banking sector several Spanish banks are likely to receive government support, and holders of those banks’ hybrids and subordinated debt will possibly absorb losses.

-- We think that Spanish bank Bankia S.A. and its parent company Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A.’s (BFA) will have to amend their restructuring plan to comply with the clauses in the MoU concerning institutions receiving government capital support.

-- We are downgrading to ‘CC’ from ‘CCC-’ our issue rating on Bankia’s nondeferrable subordinated debt, and keeping our ‘BB+’ long-term rating on Bankia and our ‘B+’ long-term rating on BFA on CreditWatch negative.

-- The CreditWatch placement reflects the significant uncertainties surrounding Bankia and BFA’s recapitalization and restructuring plan, including the amount of support to be received directly from the government in the form of capital, and indirectly through the transfer of impaired assets to an external asset management company.

Rating Action

On Aug. 8, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its nondeferrable subordinated debt ratings on Spanish bank Bankia S.A. to ‘CC’ from ‘CCC-', the same level as that on the nondeferrable subordinated debt issued by its parent Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A. (BFA; B+/Watch Neg/B). We have kept our ‘BB+’ long-term counterparty credit rating on Bankia and our ‘B+’ long-term counterparty credit rating on BFA on CreditWatch negative, where we placed them on April 30, 2012. We are affirming our ‘B’ short-term counterparty credit ratings on Bankia and BFA.

Rationale

The rating action reflects our belief that Bankia’s subordinated debt would be required to share the burden of Bankia and BFA’s recapitalization and thus absorb losses before any government capital injection takes place in line with the conditions of Spain’s Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

It also reflects our belief that Bankia’s nondeferrable subordinated debt would be treated in the same way as BFA‘s, leading us to stop differentiating the ratings on the two based on whether the operating company or the holding company is the ultimate obligor.

Our long-term ratings on Bankia and BFA remain on CreditWatch with negative implications because we do not have enough information to assess the implications of the recapitalization and restructuring plan on Bankia’s future business and financial profile, and thus, on the expected evolution of Bankia’s current ‘ccc+’ stand-alone credit profile (SACP), once Bankia receives financial support from the government, expected in the fourth quarter of the year.

On July 20, 2012, Spain signed the MoU that will, among other things, govern the conditions under which the recapitalization of banks by the government will take place. The MoU follows Spain’s request in June for EU financial assistance and the ensuing agreement on a EUR100 billion bailout for Spanish banks.

In our view, the existence of the MoU will force Bankia and BFA to amend their original recapitalization and restructuring plan. We think that the estimates on potential credit and market losses ahead that Bankia used to calculate the amount of government support required could change. The amount of capital support to be received from the government could also differ from what was originally requested, given that the loss absorption capacity of future earnings and the burden sharing of holders of hybrids and subordinated debt will have to be taken into consideration.

Finally, the requirement to transfer impaired credits, whose characteristics and magnitude are still to be defined, to an external asset management company will also have to be incorporated into the bank’s revised plans. There is also uncertainty on potential additional conditions that could be imposed on banks receiving government support.

These include, for example, any requirement to significantly downsize operations. In line with our criteria for rating nonoperating holding companies, we analyze Bankia and its controlling holding company BFA on a consolidated basis, using BFA’s consolidated financial information. We consider Bankia to be the group’s “core” operating entity, as our criteria define this term. We rate BFA three notches below Bankia to reflect the structural subordination of BFA’s creditors toward those of Bankia, and BFA’s high leverage.

CreditWatch

We expect to resolve or update the CreditWatch after assessing further information on the recapitalization and restructuring plan, which we expect to become available in September or October.

We could lower our ratings on Bankia and BFA if, after our analysis of the information contained in the group’s restructuring plan, we were to conclude that the benefits of the group receiving financial assistance from the government in the short term were not enough to trigger a revision of Bankia’s SACP to ‘bb’.

This could happen if: -- The amount of capital to be injected by the government together with the capital relief resulting from transfer of risky assets was not sufficient to improve Bankia’s capital and earnings to a level we consider at least commensurate with our “moderate” assessment;

-- We were to conclude that the new management team would not successfully implement a plan to turn around Bankia, the franchise was severely damaged by the financial stress that Bankia is currently suffering, or the institution was required to downsize its operations significantly and lose its current strong market position, leading us to revise downward our “adequate” assessment of Bankia’s business position.

-- We were to believe that the group’s asset quality would underperform our expectations in 2012 and 2013, and therefore revised downward our “moderate” assessment of Bankia’s risk position; and

-- Updated information on the group’s funding and liquidity profile showed weaknesses compared with peers, including higher reliance on central bank funding. In addition, if we were to downgrade Spain (Kingdom of Spain, BBB+/Neg/A-2) by more than one notch we could also take a negative rating action on Bankia, and therefore on BFA, given that Bankia benefits from government support.

We could affirm the ratings if, following our review of Bankia’s revised restructuring plan, we revised up our assessment of Bankia’s SACP to ‘bb’ from ‘ccc+'.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Banks: Rating Methodology and Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology and Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Capital Methodology and Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

-- Banks: Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

-- Analytical Approach to Assessing Nonoperating Holding Companies, March 17, 2009

-- CreditWatch Actions On Four Spanish Banks On Potential Implications Of State Recapitalization, Aug. 8, 2012

Ratings List

Ratings Lowered To From

Bankia S.A.

Subordinated Note Program (non-def) CC CCC-

Ratings Affirmed

Bankia S.A.

Counterparty Credit Rating BB+/Watch Neg/B

Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A.

Counterparty Credit Rating B+/Watch Neg/B

Certificate Of Deposit B+/Watch Neg

Bankia S.A.

Senior Unsecured BB+/Watch Neg

Commercial Paper B

Banco Financiero y de Ahorros S.A.

Subordinated CC

Caja Madrid Finance Preferred S.A.

Preference Stock* C

Caymadrid International Ltd.

Senior Unsecured BB+/Watch Neg

Commercial Paper(4) B

Madrid Finance B.V.

Commercial Paper(4) B

*Guaranteed by BFA. (4)Guaranteed by Bankia.