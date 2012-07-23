FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch Affirms Bank of America Auto Trust 2009-2
July 23, 2012 / 10:33 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch Affirms Bank of America Auto Trust 2009-2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 23 (Fitch) As part of its ongoing surveillance, Fitch Ratings affirms one class of the Bank of America Auto Trust 2009-2 transaction as follows:

--Class A-4 at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable.

The rating is based on available credit enhancement and loss performance. The collateral pool continues to perform within Fitch’s expectations. In addition, under the credit enhancement structure, the security is able to withstand stress scenarios consistent with the current rating and make full payments to investors in accordance with the terms of the documents.

The ratings reflect the quality of Bank of America, N.A. retail auto loan originations, the strength of its servicing capabilities, and the sound financial and legal structure of the transaction.

