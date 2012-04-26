FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Bank Of India (New Zealand) Outlook Revised To Negative
#Credit Markets
April 26, 2012 / 2:25 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Bank Of India (New Zealand) Outlook Revised To Negative

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

April 26, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it has revised its outlook on Bank of India (New Zealand) Ltd. [BOI (New Zealand)], following a similar rating action on the bank’s parent and guarantor, Bank of India (BOI; BBB-/Negative/A-3).

At the same time, we affirmed our ‘BBB-’ long-term and ‘A-3’ short-term issuer credit ratings on BOI (New Zealand). The ratings and outlook on BOI (New Zealand) remain equalized with those on its parent, reflecting the parent’s unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of BOI (New Zealand)’s obligations, and our view that operating arrangements between BOI (New Zealand) and BOI should facilitate timely payment, if required, under the guarantee. The unconditional guarantee covers a broad scope of debt obligations, is unlimited in amount, and includes clear demand provisions for creditors.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Outlooks On 11 Indian Financial Institutions Revised To Negative Following Sovereign Rating Action; Ratings Affirmed, April 25, 2012 -- Timeliness of Payments: Grace Periods, Guarantees, And Use Of ‘D’ And ‘SD’ Ratings, published on Dec. 23, 2010 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

