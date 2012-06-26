FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch Affirms BankTaiwan Securities; Withdraws Ratings
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 26, 2012 / 1:46 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch Affirms BankTaiwan Securities; Withdraws Ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BankTaiwan Securities’ (BTS) National Long-Term rating at ‘AA+(twn)’ with Stable Outlook and its National Short-Term rating at ‘F1+(twn)'. At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn BTS’s ratings, as these ratings are no longer considered by the agency to be relevant to its coverage.

The ratings reflected Fitch’s expectation of obligatory support from its parent company, Taiwan Financial Holdings (TFH), most likely through TFH’s main operating subsidiary, Bank of Taiwan (‘AAA(twn)'/Stable). In addition, given that TFH is fully owned by the government, state support to the group was also highly likely in the event of stress. June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BankTaiwan Securities’ (BTS) National Long-Term rating at ‘AA+(twn)’ with Stable Outlook and its National Short-Term rating at ‘F1+(twn)'.

At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn BTS’s ratings, as these ratings are no longer considered by the agency to be relevant to its coverage. The ratings reflected Fitch’s expectation of obligatory support from its parent company, Taiwan Financial Holdings (TFH), most likely through TFH’s main operating subsidiary, Bank of Taiwan (‘AAA(twn)'/Stable). In addition, given that TFH is fully owned by the government, state support to the group was also highly likely in the event of stress.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.