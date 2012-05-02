TEXT-S&P Rates Baoxin And Proposed Notes 'BB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- Shanghai-based auto retailer Baoxin has a “weak” business risk profile and an “aggressive” financial risk profile.

-- We are assigning our ‘BB-’ long-term corporate credit rating and ‘cnBB+’ Greater China credit scale rating to Baoxin.

-- We are also assigning our ‘BB-’ issue rating and our ‘cnBB+’ Greater China credit scale rating to Baoxin’s proposed U.S. dollar senior unsecured notes.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Baoxin will broadly maintain its current financial risk profile while pursuing accelerated expansion over the next two years.

Rating Action

On May 2, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘BB-’ long-term corporate credit rating to Shanghai-based auto retailer Baoxin Auto Group Ltd. The outlook is stable. We also assigned our ‘cnBB+’ Greater China credit scale rating to Baoxin. At the same time, we assigned our ‘BB-’ issue rating and our ‘cnBB+’ Greater China credit scale rating to the company’s proposed issue of U.S. dollar senior unsecured notes. The issue rating is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation.

Rationale

The rating on Baoxin reflects the company’s product and geographic concentration risk and the execution risks associated with its accelerated expansion. The rating also reflects Baoxin’s exposure to China’s highly competitive and fragmented auto-retail market. The market has intensifying competition and higher policy risks than mature markets in other countries. Tempering these risks are Baoxin’s established market position in east China, its low operating cost structure, and high growth potential for the high-end car retail market in China, on which Baoxin focuses. Baoxin has a “weak” business risk profile and an “aggressive” financial risk profile.

We expect Baoxin’s product concentration on new-car sales of a single brand, BMW, will remain high over the next three years. Potential volatility in the market for new cars and BMW’s performance in China could materially affect the company’s profitability and cash flow. In addition, Baoxin has geographic concentration, with high exposure to east China’s car market. We expect BMW new-car sales to account for more than 50% of total revenue and revenue from east China to form more than 80% of the total for the next two years. Nevertheless, we anticipate that the company will gradually diversify into top-end brands, such as Land Rover and Jaguar, and the high-margin and stable after-sales service business.

In our view, Baoxin has an aggressive growth appetite. The company targets to triple its revenue within two years. Its risk and financial management is largely untested for such accelerated expansion. Potential execution risks include cost overruns in building new stores or acquisitions, inefficient integration post acquisitions, new-market risk, and a shortage of expert personnel.

Tempering the risks are the company’s track record of more than 10 years of organic growth and the recent satisfactory development of new markets (such as Qingdao). In our view, management is quite cost-sensitive, and we expect the company to grow through organic growth and selective acquisitions.

In our opinion, high-end car sales in China are likely to continue to grow in double digits over the next two to three years, due to the country’s rapidly growing affluence and low market penetration in the high-end car segment. Despite the company’s favorable growth potential, we believe Baoxin faces higher policy risk (such as car licensing limits imposed in Beijing and Shanghai) than mature markets in the U.S. and Europe. Baoxin may also face fast-rising competition due to its competitors’ expansion.

We expect Baoxin to maintain a satisfactory gross margin in the next two years at about 11% due to an increasing contribution from high-margin after-sales service and sales of its top-end cars. Baoxin’s operating expenses are lower than that of our rated U.S. peers, mainly due to cheaper labor costs. Its sales and administrative expenses account for about 30% of gross profit compared with 70%-80% for U.S. peers. In our view, the low-cost structure provides some flexibility for Baoxin to weather an industry downturn.

We anticipate that Baoxin’s capital structure will remain stable in the next two years, with strong operating profit growth offsetting an increase in debt. In our base-case scenario, we estimate the company’s EBITDA will grow by 80%-90% in 2012 and 40%-50% in 2013, supported by the opening of new stores. We expect Baoxin’s adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio to be 2.5x-3.0x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt to be 20%-25% over the next two years. In our view, its free operating cash flow is likely to remain negative in the next two years, due to large capital expenditure. Baoxin’s credit profile could weaken materially if sales growth and profit margin are significantly below our expectation.

The company will use the proceeds from the proposed issuance for the repayment of its short-term bank loans, the expansion of its network of dealership stores and repair centers, and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The issue rating is the same as the corporate credit rating on Baoxin because we believe the company’s ratio of priority debt to total assets will likely remain below our threshold of 15% for speculative-grade issuers. We believe that, in an issuer default scenario, onshore banks may have preferential access to the issuer’s assets compared with offshore creditors. Baoxin intends to use at least US$100 million from the proceeds of the note issuance and at least US$100 million in additional cash from the remaining proceeds of the company’s IPO in December 2011 to reduce its onshore debt. The company targets to lower its onshore bank loan balance to about Chinese renminbi (RMB) 1.3 billion by the end of 2012 from RMB2.34 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011.

Liquidity

In our view, Baoxin’s liquidity is “adequate,” as defined in our criteria. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- We expect the company’s liquidity sources to cover its uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months.

-- Primary liquidity sources in 2012 include RMB2.9 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2011, our expectation of about RMB1.1 billion in FFO, and RMB1.8 billion in available and undrawn banking facilities.

-- Primary liquidity uses in 2012 include about RMB2.3 billion in short-term debt, RMB800 million-RMB900 million in committed capital expenditure, about RMB1.3 billion in working capital outflow, and cash dividends.

-- Baoxin’s bank borrowings are all domestic and have no financial covenants.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Baoxin will broadly maintain its current financial risk profile while pursuing accelerated expansion over the next two years. We expect Baoxin to continue to focus on the high-end passenger car segments and gradually improve its product diversification.

We may lower the rating if the growth in Baoxin’s new-car sales or profit margin is materially below our expectation, such that its debt-to-EBITDA ratio increases to more than 4x without any sign of improvement. This could happen if Baoxin does not execute its expansion well, the industry growth significantly slows down, and competition among dealers rises substantially. The rating could also be under downward pressure if the company’s debt-funded growth becomes more aggressive than we expected.

The rating upside for the next 12 months is limited, in our view. We may raise the rating if Baoxin executes its expansion well, materially diversifies its concentration in brands and revenue sources, and demonstrates disciplined financial and risk management.