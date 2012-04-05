FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT: Fitch Affirms Barton Series 2011-1 Trust
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
April 5, 2012 / 12:40 AM / in 6 years

TEXT: Fitch Affirms Barton Series 2011-1 Trust

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, April 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Barton Series 2011-1 Trust, a securitisation of first-ranking Australian residential mortgages originated by Community CPS Australia Limited (CCPS). The rating actions are as follows:

AUD133.9m Class A1 (ISIN AU3FN0012829) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

AUD90.9m Class A2 (ISIN AU3FN0012837) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

AUD7.8m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0012845) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

The rating actions reflect Fitch’s view that credit enhancement levels are able to support the notes’ current ratings. The credit quality and performance of the loans within the collateral pool remains in line with the agency’s expectations.

At end-February 2012, 30+ day arrears are 0.2% of the underlying mortgage balance, compared to Fitch’s 30+ Day Dinkum Index, which measures industry-wide performance, of 1.57%. Since issue in April 2011 30+ day arrears have ranged from 0% to 0.2%.

The transaction has experienced no defaults, and consequently no claims since closing. All loans in the pool are covered by mortgage insurance from Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd and QBE Lenders’ Mortgage Insurance Limited (‘AA-'/Stable).

Prepayments have been consistent since issuance, averaging 21.8% of the collateral balance. The strong prepayment rates have resulted in a build-up of credit enhancement for the most senior notes.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.