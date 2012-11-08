FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 8, 2012 / 1:20 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch Withdraws Ratings on Two Bayview Fin'l Revolving Asset Trusts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, November 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and subsequently withdrawn the ratings on 16 classes of Bayview Financial Revolving Asset Trust (BFAT) 2005-A and 2005-E due to lack of investor interest.

Fitch’s rating actions are as follows: Bayview Financial Revolving Asset Trust 2005-A

--Class A1 (073250BM3) affirmed at ‘CCCsf/RE NC’ and withdrawn;

--Class A2A (073250BN1) affirmed at ‘CCCsf/RE NC’ and withdrawn;

--Class A2B (073250BP6) affirmed at ‘CCsf/RE NC’ and withdrawn;

--Class M1 (073250BQ4) affirmed at ‘Csf/RE NC’ and withdrawn;

--Class M2 (073250BR2) affirmed at ‘Csf/RE NC’ and withdrawn;

--Class M3 (073250BS0) affirmed at ‘Csf/RE NC’ and withdrawn;

--Class B1 (073250BT8) affirmed at ‘Csf/RE NC’ and withdrawn;

--Class B2 (073250BU5) affirmed at ‘Csf/RE NC’ and withdrawn. Bayview Financial Revolving Asset Trust 2005-E

--Class A1 (073250BV3) affirmed at ‘CCCsf/RE NC’ and withdrawn;

--Class A2A (073250CB6) affirmed at ‘CCCsf/RE NC’ and withdrawn;

--Class A2B (073250CC4) affirmed at ‘CCsf/RE NC’ and withdrawn;

--Class M1 (073250BW1) affirmed at ‘Csf/RE NC’ and withdrawn;

--Class M2 (073250BX9) affirmed at ‘Csf/RE NC’ and withdrawn;

--Class M3 (073250BY7) affirmed at ‘Csf/RE NC’ and withdrawn;

--Class B1 (073250BZ4) affirmed at ‘Csf/RE NC’ and withdrawn;

--Class B2 (073250CA8) affirmed at ‘Csf/RE NC’ and withdrawn. These actions were reviewed by a committee of Fitch analysts.

