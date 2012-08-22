TEXT-S&P Rates BBVA Banco Continental's Proposed $400M Notes 'BBB'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

BUENOS AIRES (Standard & Poor‘s) Aug. 22, 2012-- Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘BBB’ rating to BBVA Banco Continental’s proposed senior unsecured fixed-rate notes for up to $400 million, which could be amended up to $500 million. The new issue would be denominated in dollars and have a 10-year bullet maturity.

The rating on the proposed notes is the same as the long-term issuer credit rating and reflects our view that they will rank pari passu with other senior unsecured debt and will be the bank’s direct, unsecured, unsubordinated, and unconditional obligations. The bank will use proceeds for general banking purposes.

Holding Continental S.A., a 50/50 joint venture between Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA; BBB+/Negative/A-2) and Grupo Brescia (unrated), controls 92.24% of BBVA Banco Continental. We believe BBVA Banco Continental is a “moderately strategically” important subsidiary to BBVA. Given the subsidiary status and its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) that is at the same level as BBVA’s group credit profile (GCP), the issuer credit rating on BBVA Banco Continental could be at the GCP level. Nevertheless, given the bank’s significant exposure to the Peruvian economy, the foreign currency rating on Republic of Peru (BBB/Stable/A-2) limits the rating on the bank.

The ratings on BBVA Banco Continental reflect the bank’s “strong” business position, “adequate” capital and earnings, “adequate” risk position, “average” funding, and “adequate” liquidity (as defined in our criteria). The SACP of the bank is ‘bbb+'. In our view, regulation in Peru and the ownership structure of the bank would likely prevent it from providing support to BBVA that would impair its own financial strengths. However, we will continue to monitor the creditworthiness of BBVA and its impact on the SACP of BBVA Banco Continental in terms of financial and dividend policies, liquidity and funding and related party transactions.

With reported assets of about $18 billion as of June 30, 2012, BBVA Banco Continental is the second-largest financial institution in Peru.

RATINGS LIST

BBVA Banco Continental

Issuer credit rating BBB/Stable/A-2

Rating Assigned

BBVA Banco Continental

Senior notes of up to $400 million BBB