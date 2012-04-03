TEXT-S&P affirms Beijing Enterprises Holdings 'A-' rating

(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- China-based conglomerate BEH’s 2011 results were weaker than its historical strong trend, but still in line with our expectation for our ‘A-’ rating.

-- We expect the company’s financial performance to improve moderately in 2012 but expect its leverage to remain at a level similar to that in 2011.

-- We are affirming our ‘A-’ long-term corporate credit rating on BEH and our ‘A-’ issue rating on the company’s outstanding senior unsecured notes.

Rating Action On April 3, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘A-’ long-term corporate credit rating on China-based conglomerate Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd. (BEH). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we affirmed the ‘A-’ issue rating on the company’s outstanding senior unsecured notes. We also affirmed our ‘cnAA’ Greater China credit scale rating on BEH and our ‘cnAA’ issue rating on the company’s senior unsecured notes.

Rationale

We affirmed the rating on BEH to reflect the company’s stand-alone credit profile of ‘bbb+’ and our expectation of a “moderately high” likelihood that Beijing’s municipal government will provide sufficient and timely extraordinary support to BEH in the event of financial distress.

Our assessment of government support is based on the following:

-- BEH’s “important” role to the government. The company is Beijing’s main listed vehicle in Hong Kong for raising capital to fund public utility projects

--one of these is to operate and supply gas to China’s capital city.

-- BEH’s “strong” link with the government. We believe Beijing’s municipal government will maintain its majority ownership (at least 50%) through Beijing Assets Supervision and Administration Commission and exert strong influence on BEH’s business strategy and management.

We assess the credit profile of Beijing’s municipal government to be stronger than the stand-alone credit profile of BEH. This reflects the capital city’s very close relationship with the central government of China (AA-/Stable/A-1+, cnAAA/cnA-1+), its strong budgetary performances, and a solid liquidity position. Beijing’s diversified and broad-based economy is among the wealthiest in China and the growth prospects remain healthy. Offsetting these strengths are the municipal government’s moderately high tax-supported debt burden. Transparency and accountability issues also hinder the Chinese intergovernmental system and our assessment of Beijing’s contingent liabilities stemming from the activities of its state-owned enterprises.

BEH’s stand-alone credit profile reflects the company’s “satisfactory” business risk profile and “intermediate” financial risk profile. The strengths of BEH are tied to its diversified asset portfolio, comprising utilities that generate recurring cash flows. BEH is the de facto monopoly gas distributor in Beijing, a large market with good growth potential. The company, together with a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corp. (CNPC: AA-/Stable/--; cnAAA/--), jointly owns pipelines that supply gas to Beijing. Beijing Yanjing Beer Co. Ltd. (not rated), a China-listed subsidiary of BEH, has a good market position (more than 10% market share in China) and a cash-generative business model that supports BEH’s business profile. In our view, BEH’s financial management is adequate. The company has a strong financial record and adequate liquidity.

The continued uncertainty and lack of transparency regarding tariff adjustments and cost pass-through by gas pipeline operators and city gas distributors in China partly offset BEH’s strengths. Nevertheless, the company has received support from Beijing’s municipal government and CNPC to moderate the impact of delayed pricing adjustments in the past. The gas distribution business has strong seasonality and is sensitive to weather conditions. The brewery segment is sensitive to raw material costs. Overall, the company’s leverage has increased to meet its rapid growth.

The sewage treatment and water supply business, which BEH operates through an 44%-owned associate company, Beijing Enterprises Water Group Ltd. (BE Water), remains in the high-growth stage and requires significant debt-funded capital spending to expand in the next two years. Untested regulations and a short record with weak financials constrain the credit profile of the water business. We don’t expect BEH to further inject cash to BE Water in the next two years as BE Water is largely self-sufficient in financing.

We believe the prospects for potential asset injections from the municipal government that could change BEH’s business and financial profile significantly are limited. Further, we believe the gas business will remain the company’s core business for the next three to five years.

BEH’s credit metrics weakened in 2011 because of weaker-than-expected profitability and higher debt. Revenue grew 10.4% in 2011 to Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 30.5 billion. But the EBITDA margin declined to 12.6% from 15.1%, mainly due to: (1) BEH’s inability to pass through the well-head gas cost increase to residential subscribers; (2) high raw material costs for the brewery business in the first half of 2011; (3) start-up expenses for new beer bottling plants; and (4) higher labor costs. While we expect well-head gas costs to continue to compress margin, the higher raw material costs and start-up expenses are likely to moderate in 2012. The raw material costs for beer have stabilized since the second half of 2011. Higher utilization will offset the start-up expenses of the new beer plants. Labor costs may continue to rise, but given a larger base and easing inflation, they are likely to grow at a slower pace. BEH’s EBIT interest coverage was 6.3x and its debt-to-capital ratio was 32.1% in 2011. If we were to consolidate BE Water, BEH’s EBIT interest coverage would be about 5.5x and debt-to-capital ratio 35%.

In our base-case scenario, we expect BEH’s financial performance to improve moderately in 2012 over 2011 assuming a stable debt level. We expect a 12% revenue growth in 2012 supported by healthy volume growth at Beijing Gas, which experienced a stronger first quarter in 2012. We expect BEH’s EBITDA margin to likely recover to about 14%, but stay below the pre-2011 level of more than 15%. We expect BEH’s credit ratios to improve in 2012 if its debt level remains largely unchanged from that in 2011 and capital expenditure is not materially higher than the company’s budget of HK$4.2 billion.

Liquidity

BEH has “adequate” liquidity, as defined in our criteria. We expect the company’s sources of liquidity to be sufficient to cover its uses of liquidity in the next 12-18 months. Our assessment of BEH’s liquidity profile incorporates the following factors and assumptions:

-- The company’s sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12-18 months.

-- Liquidity sources include unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of HK$12.58 billion at the end of December 2011, and cash flow from operations.

-- Its net liquidity sources will remain positive even if EBITDA declines more than 15%.

-- In our base-case scenario, BEH’s funds from operations would be above HK$5 billion during 2012.

-- The company’s uses of liquidity in 2012 include debt maturities of HK$5.71 billion, working capital needs of between HK$1 billion-HK$2 billion, capital expenditure of HK$4 billion-HK$6 billion, and dividend payout of HK$1 billion.

-- BEH’s financial covenants have sufficient headroom. The company’s typical bank loan covenants do not have any financial undertaking related to its EBITDA; they are mainly balance-sheet focused.

-- The company can absorb low-probability high-impact shocks because of its good conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow.

BEH does not have any unutilized committed bank facility. We do not account for bank facilities in China in the liquidity calculation due to their uncommitted nature. Nevertheless, they do provide financial flexibility and we believe BEH has strong banking relationship.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BEH’s stable and cash-generative gas transmission and distribution business and the company’s strong financial flexibility will support its credit profile.

We may raise the rating if BEH’s stand-alone credit profile improves. This could happen if the regulations for gas transmission and distribution improve particularly greater transparency and implementation of tariff adjustments, and cost pass-through. Stable growth in the company’s water business could also improve the stand-alone credit profile. We may also raise the rating if we assess that the link and role of BEH to the local government has strengthened.

We may lower the rating if acquisitions or asset injections weaken BEH’s credit profile or if heightened regulatory risks affect the company’s profitability and cash flows. We may also consider lowering the rating if BEH’s growth strategy and debt-funded expansions become more aggressive than we expected, such that its EBIT interest coverage ratio is below 4x or its debt-to-capital ratio is above 35% on a sustainable basis. We may also lower the rating if we assess a weakening in the credit profile of Beijing’s municipal government or the extraordinary government support for BEH.