TEXT-S&P Afms STRONG Servicer Ranking On Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

OVERVIEW

-- BEN is an Australia-based servicer of residential loans.

-- We have affirmed the STRONG ranking on BEN, based on our view that the loan servicer continues to maintain sound operational and servicing capabilities.

-- The outlook on the ranking remains ‘Stable’.

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor‘s) Nov. 22, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today affirmed its STRONG ranking on Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd. (BEN) in its role as a prime residential loan servicer. BEN is an Australia-based servicer of residential loans. The outlook on the ranking remains ‘Stable’. A ranking is a statement of opinion and not a statement of fact. It is not a credit rating.

The STRONG ranking reflects Standard & Poor’s opinion that BEN continues to maintain sound operational and servicing capabilities, supported by its effective management team and organizational structure. BEN’s key servicer strengths include:

-- A sound risk-management and compliance framework;

-- A robust group assurance plan supported by annual internal and external audit plans;

-- A comprehensive and structured training and development program; and

-- A sound quality-assurance process for data-integrity checks and compliance checks for loan processing and presettlement functions.

The ‘Stable’ outlook reflects our view that BEN will maintain its operational and servicing capabilities in the medium term through improvements in its operational and servicing functions, as envisaged in its clearly defined strategic objectives.

A copy of Standard & Poor's servicer evaluation report for BEN is available on Global Credit Portal, Standard and Poor's Web-based credit analysis system, at "www.globalcreditportal.com ".

