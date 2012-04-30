TEXT-S&PBulletin: Berau Coal rtg unaffected by first-quarter result

(The following was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor‘s) April 30, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its rating on PT Berau Coal Energy (Berau Energy: BB-/Positive/--) is unaffected by the 58% decline in the company’s net income for the first quarter of 2012. Our rating on Berau Energy already factors in weaker operating performances in 2012 and 2013, compared with the company’s strong performance in 2011.

Berau Energy’s debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.9x for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, is in line with our expectation of 2.2x for full-year 2012. The company’s first-quarter gross margin before depreciation and amortization of 34.5% is also commensurate with the US$22-US$25 gross profit per ton we assumed in our base-case scenario for 2012-2013. Berau Energy’s gross margin before depreciation and amortization was 40% in the first quarter of 2011.

We expect the company’s production and EBITDA to gradually increase during the rest of the year. Wet weather in the East Kalimantan region during the first quarter of the year typically slows down mining production and reduces cash flows. We still expect Berau Energy’s funds from operations at about US$180 million in 2012. The company’s net income declined primarily due to higher mining costs and a significant increase in the effective tax rate to 71% in the first quarter of 2012, from 55% in the same period in 2011.