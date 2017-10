March 29 (Reuters) - BES Investimento:

* Moody’s concludes review on BES Investimento’s ratings. Moody’s Investors Service downgraded the bank financial strength rating (BFSR) assigned to BES Investimento do Brasil S.A. (BESI Brasil) to D-, from D, as well as the long-term global local and foreign currency deposit ratings to Ba3, from Ba2.