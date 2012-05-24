FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT: S&P Rates BHP Billiton Finance Ltd.'s Euro2 Billion Issue 'A+'
May 24, 2012 / 2:35 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT: S&P Rates BHP Billiton Finance Ltd.'s Euro2 Billion Issue 'A+'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor‘s) May 24, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its ‘A+’ long-term credit rating to BHP Billiton Finance Ltd.’s drawdown from its existing EUR20 billion medium-term note program. The issue comprises two tranches:

-- EUR1.25 billion senior 2.125% notes due Nov. 29, 2018, and

-- EUR750 million senior 3.0% notes due May 29, 2024.

These notes will be guaranteed by BHP Billiton Ltd. (A+/Stable/A-1), and will be used for general corporate purposes.

The ratings on diversified resources company BHP Billiton (incorporating BHP Billiton Ltd. and BHP Billiton PLC) reflect our view of the Australia-based company’s excellent market position, substantial portfolio diversification, low-cost operations, conservative financial policies, and solid project pipeline. Partly offsetting these strengths are the company’s sensitivity to volatile commodity prices and a measured exposure to higher-risk emerging markets. BHP Billiton is the world’s largest diversified resources company, based on sales turnover and market capitalization.

