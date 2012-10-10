FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P Rates BHP Billiton Finance Ltd.'s A$1 Billion MTN 'A+'
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 10, 2012 / 12:45 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P Rates BHP Billiton Finance Ltd.'s A$1 Billion MTN 'A+'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor‘s) Oct. 10, 2012- Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its ‘A+’ long-term credit rating to BHP Billiton Finance Ltd.’s A$1 billion 3.75% notes due 2017. The notes are issued under BHP Billiton Finance’s A$5 billion medium-term note program and are guaranteed by BHP Billiton Ltd. (A+/Stable/A-1). The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The ratings on diversified resources company BHP Billiton (incorporating BHP Billiton Ltd. and BHP Billiton PLC) reflect our view of the Australia-based company’s excellent market position, substantial portfolio diversification, low-cost operations, conservative financial policies, and solid project pipeline. Partly offsetting these strengths are the company’s sensitivity to volatile commodity prices and a measured exposure to higher-risk emerging markets. BHP Billiton is the world’s largest diversified resources company, based on sales turnover and market capitalization.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.