TEXT-Fitch Migrates Binani Cement to Non-Monitored

June 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Binani Cement Limited’s (BCL) National Long-Term ‘Fitch A(ind)’ rating with a Negative Outlook to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as ‘Fitch A(ind)nm’ on the agency’s website.

A list of additional addition rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of BCL.

The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.

Fitch has also classified BCL’s following bank loan ratings as non-monitored:

- INR11,948.8m long-term loans: migrated to National Long-Term ‘Fitch A(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch A(ind)’

- INR600m fund-based working capital limits: migrated to National Long-Term ‘Fitch A(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch A(ind)’

- INR2,510m non-fund-based limits: migrated to National Short-Term ‘Fitch A1(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch A1(ind)'