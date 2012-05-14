FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P Asgns Prelim Ratings To Series 2012-1 WST Trust Prime RMBS
May 14, 2012 / 3:35 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P Asgns Prelim Ratings To Series 2012-1 WST Trust Prime RMBS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency) MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor‘s) May 14, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to the class A and class B prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) to be issued by BNY Trust Company of Australia Ltd. as trustee for Series 2012-1 WST Trust (see list). Series 2012-1 WST Trust is a securitization of prime residential mortgages originated by Westpac Banking Corp. (Westpac; AA-/Stable/A-1+).

The preliminary ratings are based on:

-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral portfolio;

-- Our view that the credit support for each class of notes, which comprises note subordination, is sufficient to withstand the stresses we apply;

-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support liquidity within the transaction, including principal draws and a liquidity facility equal to 1.3% of the invested amount of all notes, are sufficient under our stress assumptions to ensure timely payment of interest; and

-- The management of interest rate risk. Interest-rate risk between any fixed-rate mortgage loans and the floating-rate obligations on the notes are appropriately hedged via interest rate swaps to be provided by Westpac.

