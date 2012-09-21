TEXT-Fitch Rates BOC Aviation's EMTN Programme 'A-'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE, September 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned BOC Aviation Pte Ltd’s (BOC Aviation) USD2bn euro medium-term note programme (EMTN) a senior unsecured rating of ‘A-'.

The programme rating is at the same level as BOC Aviation’s ‘A-’ Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). The IDR, presently on a Stable Outlook, reflects Fitch’s view of a very high probability of extraordinary support to BOC Aviation from its ultimate parent, Bank of China Limited (BOC; ‘A’/Stable).

Any perceived changes in BOC’s propensity and ability to provide support would impact BOC Aviation’s IDR and hence the programme rating.

Fitch stresses that there is no assurance that the notes issued under the programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under the programme will have the same rating as the programme rating.