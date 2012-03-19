FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P Rates BoCom's RMB Bonds 'A-'
#Credit Markets
March 19, 2012 / 5:55 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P Rates BoCom's RMB Bonds 'A-'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor‘s) March 19, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘A-’ long-term issue rating to an offshore issue of Chinese renminbi (RMB)-denominated senior unsecured bonds by Bank of Communications Co. Ltd. (BoCom; A-/Stable/--; cnAA/--).

We also assigned our ‘cnAA’ Greater China credit scale rating to the fixed-rate bonds. BoCom issued the bonds in Hong Kong, and in two tranches: RMB700 million at 2.98% due March 9, 2014; and RMB300 million at 3.1% due March 9, 2015. Both tranches constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated, general, and unsecured obligations of the bank.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Credit FAQ: Greater China Credit Rating Scale Explained, April 27, 2011

-- Standard & Poor’s Approach To Rating Bank Securities, March 19, 2004

