TEXT-S&P Rates BoCom's RMB Bonds 'A-'

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor‘s) March 19, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘A-’ long-term issue rating to an offshore issue of Chinese renminbi (RMB)-denominated senior unsecured bonds by Bank of Communications Co. Ltd. (BoCom; A-/Stable/--; cnAA/--).

We also assigned our ‘cnAA’ Greater China credit scale rating to the fixed-rate bonds. BoCom issued the bonds in Hong Kong, and in two tranches: RMB700 million at 2.98% due March 9, 2014; and RMB300 million at 3.1% due March 9, 2015. Both tranches constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated, general, and unsecured obligations of the bank.

