TEXT-Borah Brothers Rated 'Fitch BB-(ind)'; Outlook Stable
June 18, 2012 / 6:26 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Borah Brothers Rated 'Fitch BB-(ind)'; Outlook Stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

KOLKATA/SINGAPORE, June 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Borah Brothers Private Limited (BBPL) a National Long-Term Rating of ‘Fitch BB-(ind)'.

The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also assigned the company’s INR60m fund based limits a ‘Fitch BB-(ind)’ rating.

The ratings reflect BBPL’s modest financial profile relative to peers, with an EBITDA margin of 2.7% (FY10: 2.4%), net leverage of 4.2x (FY10: 4.4x) and an interest coverage of 1.7x for FY11 and FY10.

The ratings benefit from BBPL’s position as the sole dealer of Hyundai Motors in Dibrugarh and Sivasagar districts and its experience of 12 years in the dealership business.

Positive rating guidelines include EBITDA interest coverage rising above 1.75x on a sustained basis and an improved liquidity position. Negative rating guidelines include EBITDA interest coverage falling below 1.25x, on a sustained basis. BBPL has been the exclusive dealer for Hyundai Motors India Limited since June 2000.

Revenue for FY11 was INR545.2m. The company has two dealership outlets, with workshops in Dibrugarh and one in Sivasagar in Assam.

