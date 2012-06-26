FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P Withdraws Brookstone Unsolicited Rtgs
June 26, 2012 / 10:06 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P Withdraws Brookstone Unsolicited Rtgs

Reuters Staff

Rating Action On June 26, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services withdrew its unsolicited ‘B-’ corporate credit rating on Merrimarck, N.H.-based Brookstone Inc. due to lack of market interest. At the same time, we withdrew our unsolicited ‘CCC+’ issue-level and ‘5’ recovery ratings on Brookstone Co. Inc.’s $125.6 million 13% second-lien notes due Oct. 15, 2014. The notes are guaranteed by Brookstone. Ratings List Ratings Withdrawn To From Brookstone Co. Inc. (Unsolicited Ratings) Corporate Credit Rating NR/-- B-/Stable/-- Senior Secured NR CCC+ Recovery Rating NR 5

