#Market News
September 21, 2012 / 12:10 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Moody's assigns A2 rating to Brownsville Public Utilities Board's (TX) $23.2 million Utilities System Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2012 and $840,000 Utilities System Junior Lien Revenue Bonds, Series 2012; Outlook is stab

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Moody’s assigns A2 rating to Brownsville Public Utilities Board’s (TX) $23.2 million Utilities System Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2012 and $840,000 Utilities System Junior Lien Revenue Bonds, Series 2012; Outlook is stab

