TEXT-Fitch Withdraws Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama's Ratings

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, July 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia’s second-largest coal mining company Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama’s (BUMA) ratings and simultaneously withdrawn them. The ratings are as follows:

- Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating at ‘BB-'; Outlook Stable

- National Long-Term rating at ‘AA-(idn)'; Outlook Stable

Fitch has withdrawn the above ratings as they are no longer considered relevant to the agency’s coverage.

Fitch will no longer provide analytical coverage or ratings of BUMA.