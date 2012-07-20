FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch Withdraws Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama's Ratings
#Basic Materials
July 20, 2012 / 5:02 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch Withdraws Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama's Ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, July 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia’s second-largest coal mining company Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama’s (BUMA) ratings and simultaneously withdrawn them. The ratings are as follows:

- Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating at ‘BB-'; Outlook Stable

- National Long-Term rating at ‘AA-(idn)'; Outlook Stable

Fitch has withdrawn the above ratings as they are no longer considered relevant to the agency’s coverage.

Fitch will no longer provide analytical coverage or ratings of BUMA.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
