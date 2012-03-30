TEXT-Fitch upgrades CABEI's TWD Bonds to 'AA+(twn)'

TAIPEI/SYDNEY, March 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Central American Bank for Economic Integration’s (CABEI) TWD senior unsecured bonds to National Long-Term ‘AA+(twn)’ from ‘AA(twn)'.

This follows the agency’s upgrade of CABEI’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘A’ from ‘A-’ on 19 March 2012. The upgrade of CABEI’s bonds is in compliance with Fitch’s criteria on senior bond instruments of financial institutions and the mapping between the National and International Rating scales.

CABEI is a multilateral development bank, established in 1960 to stimulate economic growth and promote the integration of the five founding member countries: Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica. CABEI was established under a constitutive agreement signed by founding members, which confers on the bank the status of a supranational institution and grants CABEI several immunities and privileges, including preferred creditor status.

For factors impacting CABEI’s rating upgrade, refer to “Fitch Upgrades CABEI’s IDR to ‘A’; Outlook Stable”, dated 19 March 2012.