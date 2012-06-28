BRIEF-Moody's downgrades to A2 from Aa2 the letter of credit backed rating of California Municipal Finance Authority Variable Rate Demand Revenue Bonds (Westmont College) Series 2010A; VMIG 1 rating affirmed
June 29 (Reuters) - Moody’s downgrades to A2 from Aa2 the letter of credit backed rating of California Municipal Finance Authority Variable Rate Demand Revenue Bonds (Westmont College) Series 2010A; VMIG 1 rating affirmed