BRIEF-Moody's assigns Aa3 rating to California State University's $169.3 million Lease Revenue Bonds, 2012 Series D and E issued by the State Public Works Board of the State of California; outlook is stable
September 5, 2012 / 11:46 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Moody’s assigns Aa3 rating to California State University’s $169.3 million Lease Revenue Bonds, 2012 Series D and E issued by the State Public Works Board of the State of California; outlook is stable

