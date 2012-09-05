BRIEF-Moody's assigns Aa3 rating to California State University's $169.3 million Lease Revenue Bonds, 2012 Series D and E issued by the State Public Works Board of the State of California; outlook is stable
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Moody’s assigns Aa3 rating to California State University’s $169.3 million Lease Revenue Bonds, 2012 Series D and E issued by the State Public Works Board of the State of California; outlook is stable