TEXT-S&P Afms ABOVE AVERAGE Rnkg On Capital Servicing; Otlk Stable

-- CSC’s main business activity as a commercial loan primary servicer is servicing performing real estate-backed commercial loan receivables.

-- The company is working to expand its customer base and boost operational efficiency.

-- We have affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE servicer evaluation ranking on CSC as a commercial loan primary servicer. The outlook on the ranking remains stable.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor‘s) Sept. 20, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its ABOVE AVERAGE servicer evaluation ranking on Capital Servicing Co. Ltd. (CSC) as a commercial loan primary servicer. The outlook on the ranking remains stable. CSC remains on Standard & Poor’s Select Servicer List in the above category.

CSC was established in September 1998 to conduct servicing operations as allowed under Japan’s Law Concerning Special Measures for the Servicing Business (the Servicer Law), which came into effect in February 1999. The Ministry of Justice licensed CSC as Japan’s 23rd servicer in September 1999, and the company began operations in December 1999. CSC’s main business activity as a commercial loan primary servicer is servicing performing real estate-backed commercial loan receivables.

We base today’s affirmation primarily on what we view as CSC’s efforts to broaden its customer base and boost operational efficiency; its use of highly versatile computer systems to service various kinds of assets; and its established and well-maintained internal controls.

Our ranking reflects an overall evaluation of CSC, based on our analysis and assessment of various factors, including the following:

-- The company’s track record as a commercial loan primary servicer;

-- The servicing experience of its management team and staff;

-- Its business expansion plans;

-- Its detailed internal policies and procedures;

-- The implementation and results of its internal audits;

-- Its implementation of internal controls;

-- Its internal training programs;

-- Its disaster contingency plans, including data backup systems, and the execution of system resumption tests;

-- The quality and capacity of the computer systems that support the company’s day-to-day business operations;

-- Its efforts to promote efficient servicing operations;

-- Its experience acting as a servicer for securitization transactions;

-- Its effective setup and boarding of loans that third parties originated;

-- Its cash management methods;

-- Its ability to report to investors and relevant parties; and

-- Its management of delinquent receivables.

Standard & Poor’s bases its servicer evaluations on an objective and comprehensive assessment of a servicer’s operational capabilities for servicing various types of receivables and obligatory rights. Based on the assessment, we assign rankings in the following five categories: STRONG, ABOVE AVERAGE, AVERAGE, BELOW AVERAGE, and WEAK.

To be included in, or to remain on, Standard & Poor’s Select Servicer List, servicers must, in principle, meet the criteria for attaining at least an AVERAGE ranking with a stable outlook.

