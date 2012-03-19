FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT:Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2009-1
March 19, 2012 / 10:15 PM / in 6 years

TEXT:Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2009-1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, March 19 (Fitch) As part of its ongoing surveillance, Fitch Ratings affirms the outstanding notes of CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2009-1 as follows:

--Class A-4 at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable.

The ratings are based on available credit enhancement and loss performance. The collateral pool continues to perform within Fitch’s expectations. Under the credit enhancement structure, the securities are able to withstand stress scenarios consistent with the current ratings and make full payments to investors in accordance with the terms of the documents.

The ratings reflect the quality of CarMax Business Services, LLC retail auto loan originations, the strength of its servicing capabilities, and the sound financial and legal structure of the transaction.

