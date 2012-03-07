FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2012 / 3:31 AM / in 6 years

TEXT: S&PBulletin: CCRE Rating Unaffected By Solicitation of Consent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor‘s) March 7, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said its rating on Central China Real Estate Ltd. (BB-/Stable/--; cnBB+/--) is not immediately affected by the company’s solicitation of consent to waive certain administrative covenant breaches on its US$300 million senior unsecured notes due 2015.

In our view, these breaches are technical in nature and bondholders should have limited incentives to exercise their right to accelerate the repayment of the bond. This is because the company is performing satisfactorily and has a good level of surplus cash. We expect its financial ratios for 2011 to comply with the bond’s financial covenants.

Nevertheless, in the low likelihood that bondholders call for the acceleration of repayment of the bond, which will require agreement from at least 25% of the bondholders, we will likely put the rating on CreditWatch as the company’s liquidity may come under pressure.

