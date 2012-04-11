TEXT-S&P rates Central China Real Estate's proposed notes 'B+'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor‘s) April 11, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘B+’ rating to the proposed issue of Singapore-dollar-denominated guaranteed senior notes by Central China Real Estate Ltd. (CCRE: BB-/Stable/--; cnBB+/--).

The rating on the four-year fixed-rate notes is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation. CCRE intends to use the proceeds from the proposed issue to finance new and existing property projects, to repay existing indebtedness, and for general corporate purposes. Standard & Poor’s also assigned its ‘cnBB’ Greater China credit scale rating to the proposed issue. The issue rating is one notch lower than the corporate credit rating to reflect our opinion that offshore noteholders would be materially disadvantaged, compared with onshore creditors, in the event of a default.

In our view, CCRE’s ratio of priority borrowings to total assets will remain above our notching threshold of 15% for speculative-grade debt for the next two years. The corporate credit rating on CCRE, a China-based property developer, reflects the company’s debt-funded expansion, and execution and concentration risks. CCRE’s focused strategy and good market position in Henan province, where it has a long operating history and sizable, low-cost land reserves, moderate these weaknesses. The stable outlook on CCRE reflects our expectation that the company will generate satisfactory property sales and have good financial flexibility to meet its short-term obligations.

We regard CCRE’s liquidity as adequate supported by good contract sales. We anticipate that the company will maintain a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3x-4x in 2012, and have at least Chinese renminbi 1 billion in unrestricted cash annually while pursuing its high-growth strategy.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Summary: Central China Real Estate Ltd., Oct. 28, 2011

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Key Rating Factors For Chinese Real Estate Developers, June 2, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008