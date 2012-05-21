FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: CF Auto Loan Trust Series 8 Class 1 Certs Affirmed
May 21, 2012 / 5:50 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: CF Auto Loan Trust Series 8 Class 1 Certs Affirmed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- The trust certificates issued under the CF Auto Loan Trust Series 8 transaction are secured by a pool of auto loans originated by Cedyna Financial Corp.

-- The transaction’s credit enhancement level has increased, reflecting progress in principal redemption for the rated certificates. In addition, the performance of the underlying collateral pool has been within our assumed range.

-- We have affirmed our ‘AAA (sf)’ credit rating on the class 1 trust certificates issued under this transaction.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor‘s) May 21, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today affirmed its ‘AAA (sf)’ rating on the class 1 senior trust certificates issued under the CF Auto Loan Receivable Trust Series 8 (CF Auto Loan Trust Series 8) transaction (see list below). The class 2 senior trust certificates, which were issued under the same transaction, have already been redeemed.

Today’s rating actions are part of our regular review. In analyzing the credit quality of the above transaction, we examined the performance data contained in the reports that we receive each month from the servicer and the trustee.

Following our review, we affirmed the rating on the transaction because: (1) the performance of the underlying collateral pool has been within our assumed range; and (2) the level of credit enhancement available to the certificates has increased, reflecting the progress of principal redemption for the rated certificates.

The senior trust certificates are secured by a pool of auto loans originated by Cedyna Financial Corp. (formerly known as Central Finance Co. Ltd.; NR).

