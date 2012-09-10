TEXT-S&P Asgn Chase Issuance Trust Class A(2012-5) Prlim 'AAA (sf)'

OVERVIEW -- Chase Issuance Trust’s issuance is an ABS securitization backed by credit card receivables generated by revolving credit card accounts owned by Chase Bank USA N.A. or one of its affiliates and a collateral certificate issued by First USA Credit Card Master Trust.

-- We assigned our preliminary ‘AAA (sf)’ rating to the class A(2012-5) notes.

-- The preliminary ‘AAA (sf)’ rating reflects our view of the transaction’s credit support, timely interest and principal payments, and payment structure, among other factors.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor‘s) Sept. 10, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ‘AAA (sf)’ rating to Chase Issuance Trust’s $1.15 billion class A(2012-5) CHASEseries notes.

The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by credit card receivables generated by revolving credit card accounts owned by Chase Bank USA N.A. or one of its affiliates and a collateral certificate issued by First USA Credit Card Master Trust.

The preliminary rating is based on information as of Sept. 10, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of a final rating that differs from the preliminary rating.

The preliminary ‘AAA (sf)’ rating reflects our view of:

-- The 14.0% credit support that the subordinated class B and C notes provide, which we believe is likely sufficient to withstand the simultaneous stresses we apply to our 6.0%-8.0% base-case loss rate, 18.0%-20.0% base-case payment rate, 14.0%-16.0% base-case yield, and 2.0%-4.0% purchase rate assumptions for the notes. In addition, we used stressed excess spread and note interest rate assumptions to assess whether, in our opinion, sufficient credit support is available for the notes. We base all of the above stress assumptions on our current criteria and assumptions (for more information, see “General Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. ABS Credit Card Securitizations,” published April 19, 2010, and “Revised Purchase And Payment Rate Assumptions For U.S. Credit Card ABS,” published Sept. 14, 2011).

-- Our view that the 4% minimum seller’s interest is sufficient in our stress scenarios to absorb dilutions, or noncash reductions, in the receivables.

-- Our expectation that under a moderate (‘BBB’) stress scenario, all else being equal, our preliminary ‘AAA (sf)’ rating on the class A(2012-5) notes will remain within one rating category of the assigned preliminary rating over the next 12 months, based on our credit stability criteria (see “Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria,” published May 3, 2010).

-- The credit risk that is inherent in the collateral loan pool based on our economic forecast, the master trust portfolio’s historical performance, the collateral characteristics, and vintage performance data.

-- Chase Bank USA N.A.’s (Chase; A+/Negative/A-1) servicing experience; and our opinion of its account origination, underwriting, account management, collections, and general operational practices.

-- Our expectation of timely interest and ultimate principal payments by the legal final maturity date, based on stressed cash flow modeling scenarios using assumptions that are commensurate with the assigned preliminary rating.

-- Our view of the notes’ underlying payment structure, cash flow mechanics, and legal structure.

STANDARD & POOR‘S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.

The Standard & Poor’s 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at

