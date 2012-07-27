TEXT-Fitch: No Immediate Impact on CKI from Proposed Wales & West Buy

HONG KONG, July 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited’s (CKI, ‘A-'/Stable) proposed acquisition of Wales & West Utilities (WWU, senior secured rating: ‘A-'/Stable) has no immediate impact on its ratings.

CKI is leading a consortium to acquire WWU and will pay around HKD2.45bn for its 30% stake in the company.

The proposed acquisition, if completed, will not materially impact CKI’s credit metrics. CKI’s cash-on-hand (at end-June 2012: HKD8.7bn) and fresh equity of about HKD2.3bn will adequately cover the acquisition cost. Fitch expects CKI to fund this acquisition largely by equity.

With the debt incurred since 2011, including the USD300m perpetuals issue in February 2012, Fitch, however, expects CKI’s funds from operations interest coverage to be below the negative rating trigger of 5x in 2012. This metric should improve in 2013 as assets acquired during 2011 and 2012 gradually ramp up their cash contributions to CKI. Headroom for more debt is limited at the current rating level.

The acquisition of WWU will further improve CKI’s business profile and is in line with the company’s strategy of acquiring regulatory assets in developed markets with immediate cash returns. Fitch views WWU as an efficient gas distribution company operating in a supportive regulatory regime. WWU’s net debt and regulated asset value amounted to GBP1.5bn and GBP1.7bn, respectively, as at end-March 2012.

The acquisition is pending regulatory approval, including that of the European Union Competition Commission.

The other consortium members are Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited, Power Assets Holdings Limited, and Li Ka Shing Foundation Limited. Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited and Power Assets Holdings Limited will each acquire a 30% stake whereby Li Ka Shing Foundation Limited will acquire the remaining 10%. The entire acquisition cost of WWU is HKD8.17bn. The target closing date is end-September.