TEXT: S&P Articles Analyze Impact Of China Slowdown On Aust Sectors

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor‘s) March 8, 2012--Australia’s heavy dependence on China to power its growth engine highlights investor concerns of the potential impact on the country of a slowing Chinese economy, stressed Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services in three articles published today. The articles analyze the possible consequences of a China slowdown on the Australian housing, lenders’ mortgage insurance (LMI), and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) sectors (see articles titled: “A Soft Landing In China Is Unlikely To Affect Australian RMBS”, “China Soft Landing Would Moderately Impact Australia’s Housing Market”, and “Australian LMI Providers Likely To Stand Firm Amid China Jitters”).

The extent of the impacts rests on the severity of the deceleration in China. We envisage China is likely to encounter a soft landing of 8% GDP growth in 2012. But there is also a one-in-four chance of a medium landing with 7% GDP growth occurring, and a one-in-ten chance of a hard landing with 5% GDP growth materializing. These scenarios would have corresponding knock-on effects on the Australian economy.

The housing industry is likely to face modest falls (more than 5%) in house prices in a soft landing, but could see a material decline (more than 20%) if a sharp slowdown were to occur. .We expect the credit quality of the LMI industry in Australia to remain stable under a soft landing, but with possible ratings transition under a hard landing in China and Australia. In this case, we consider the LMIs to be adequately capitalized to withstand a severe economic downturn, however, supported by robust risk management practices, tightened underwriting standards in recent years, and strong capital, reserving, and parent resources.

The RMBS sector would also be largely resilient during a soft landing, particularly for the senior notes. A hard landing, however, may affect senior notes to a limited extent. Subordinated notes would be sensitive to the strength of LMI providers and may face downgrades in a sharp slowdown of the Australian economy.

The articles, which form part of a series of recent articles that discuss the implications of a China slowdown on Australia's economy and corporations, are available on Global Credit Portal, at www.globalcreditportal.com.

