TEXT-Fitch: China Blackouts Highlight Pricing Policy Weakness

(The following was released by the rating agency) BEIJING/SEOUL/HK/SINGAPORE, May 02 (Fitch) The likelihood of further electricity blackouts in China this summer underlines Fitch’s view of the basic problem facing thermal electricity generators - that the tariff framework is not sustainable in the long term.

The problem centres on China’s thermal or coal-fired plants, which in 2011 represented 72.5% of total electricity production of 4,692.8TWh, and are likely to remain the backbone of electricity generation for the foreseeable future. The problem is not with China’s national electricity grid, which is well developed, but rather with the non-viability of the pricing mechanism for the coal-fired generators.

The Chinese thermal generators are unwilling to produce excess electricity in peak periods when their marginal generation costs are above the tariffs the government will allow them to charge the grid companies. Tariff adjustments have not been timely or sufficient despite the rising cost of coal, as the government has prioritised the management of inflation - thereby constraining profitability. The weak economics have also discouraged private-sector investment, while the state-linked thermal generators - Huaneng International (‘BB+'/Stable), Datang International (‘BB’/Stable), China Power International Development (‘BB’/Stable), and Huadian International (‘BB-'/Stable) - are now struggling with substantially weakened balance sheets.

Coal input prices for the thermal generators have increased dramatically over the past three years to end-2011, rising by an average of 16% pa. Meanwhile, the Chinese government has only allowed nationwide electricity tariffs to rise once in the last two years, by around 5% for non-residential customers in December 2011. Some tariff increases also occurred in selective provinces in April 2011, but the impact on generators’ profitability was limited.

A 5% cap on annual coal price increases was introduced along with the December 2011 electricity tariff revision, but this applied only to contracted coal prices. These capped prices only represent around 30%-40% of the total needs of most thermal generators. Accordingly, large amounts of coal have to be bought on the spot market at substantially higher prices, making excess electricity production an uneconomic proposition. The substantial premium - typically 30% - on spot market prices against the capped contract coal price results in coal producers seeking ways to reduce their contracted sales in favour of spot sales, which is steadily eroding any benefit from the coal price caps.

A longer-term problem, and a potential cause of an eventual structural shortfall in generation capacity, is that limited profit - or losses - from thermal operations have since 2008 led to new capex in the industry being diverted away from thermal and into wind, hydro and vertical integration via coal mine acquisitions. A National Energy Administration (NEA) report dated 30 January 30 2012 confirmed that China’s investment in thermal power assets fell again in 2011, by 26%, to CNY105.4bn. This trend, which cannot be reversed quickly due to the typical minimum two-year lead time to build new thermal capacity, is a serious concern given China’s continued dependence on coal for its power generation.

The Chinese thermal generators are likely to face sustained weak operating cash flows and negative free cash generation under this heavily regulated environment, a situation which Fitch believes to be unsustainable in light of the continued growth in the Chinese economy. The agency believes that China is looking to introduce price reforms across the energy industries, but achieving a truly cost-reflective tariff regime is likely to take several more years, and will require a favourable inflationary climate. In the meantime, demand will continue to outstrip supply, even if - theoretically - the capacity exists within the generation system.