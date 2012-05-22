TEXT-S&P Revises China Metallurgical Group Otlk To Neg; Affrms Rtg

(The following was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- MCC Group’s leverage is increasing and its financial performance is weaker than we expected.

-- We are revising the rating outlook on the China-based E&C company to negative from stable.

-- We are affirming our ‘BBB-’ long-term corporate credit rating on MCC Group and our ‘BBB-’ issue rating on the outstanding senior unsecured notes that the company guarantees. At the same time, we are lowering the Greater China credit scale rating on the company and the notes to ‘cnBBB+’ from ‘cnA-'.

-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that MCC Group’s financial position is unlikely to materially improve over the next few years.

Rating Action

On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating on China Metallurgical Group Corp. (MCC Group) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our ‘BBB-’ long-term corporate credit rating on the China-based engineering and construction (E&C) company and our ‘BBB-’ issue rating on the outstanding senior unsecured notes that the company guarantees. We also lowered our Greater China credit scale rating on the company and the notes to ‘cnBBB+’ from ‘cnA-'.

Rationale

We revised the outlook to negative to reflect MCC Group’s increasing leverage and weaker-than-expected financial performance. MCC Group has breached our downgrade trigger for the rating, but we expect the company’s financial performance to improve marginally in the next three quarters due to reductions in working capital and capital expenditures.

We assess MCC Group’s stand-alone credit profile to be ‘bb’. MCC Group is one of the 10 largest E&C companies in the world with Chinese renminbi (RMB) 243 billion revenues in 2011. We view the company as a government-related entity (GRE), and believe that there is a “moderately high” likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the government of China (AA-/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) in the event of financial distress. Our view is based on our assessment of the following MCC Group characteristics:

-- “Limited importance” to the government. MCC Group helps the government maintain and enhance the technological competitiveness of the steel industry. However, most of the group’s businesses operate in competitive environments with low entry barriers, and other operators (both private and public) can undertake its operations.

-- “Very strong” link to the government. The Chinese government owns 100% of the company through the State Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC). In our view, the government is unlikely to dilute its ownership in the next five years. SASAC monitors MCC Group’s performance and controls its strategy through the appointment of the board and senior management.

The ‘bb’ stand-alone credit profile of MCC Group reflects the company’s “satisfactory” business risk profile and “aggressive” financial risk profile. Credit strengths include an established competitive position, particularly in metallurgical E&C; increasing diversification benefits; and gross margins that are close to the global median for E&C peers. Another credit strength is ongoing support from the government for MCC Group to access debt funding from domestic commercial banks.

MCC Group’s very high leverage as a result of its borrowings to fund successive years of negative operating cash flow is a credit weakness, in our view. Its record in non-construction related businesses is mixed. The company is exposed to steel industry business cycles and to the risk of losses from cost overruns due to its fixed-price and build-transfer contracts.

We expect only a modest growth in MCC Group’s revenue over the next few years because growth in installed steel capacity in China has peaked, in our opinion. Nevertheless, we expect MCC Group to secure orders due to steel companies’ technology upgrades for specialty products, energy efficiency, and emission control.

The diversification in MCC Group’s E&C business has improved, in our view. We expect the company to continue to build its order book of non-metallurgical E&C. We estimate that metallurgical E&C will represent less than 50% of the E&C contract value for the foreseeable future.

MCC Group is yet to successfully expand its overseas resources business, although we estimate that about 40% of its capital expenditure over the next three years will be for resource projects outside China. The company has had material cost overruns as an EPC contractor for CITIC Pacific Ltd.’s (BB+/Negative/--; cnBBB/--) Sino Iron project in Western Australia. MCC Group has yet to collect full payment for the project. Several large-scale copper and iron ore mining projects that the company owns in Argentina, Australia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Papua New Guinea have not been completed.

MCC Group is highly leveraged and its credit metrics are weaker than those of most companies with an “aggressive” financial risk profile. As of Dec. 31, 2011, MCC Group’s total debt-to-capital ratio is more than 70% and its debt-EBITDA ratio is more than 11x. Profits, margins, and funds from operation declined year on year due to: (1) the insolvency and write-off of MCC Group’s steel producing subsidiary, MCC Hentong; (2) underperformance of the real estate and mining businesses, and (3) higher interest costs.

Over the next two years, we expect MCC Group’s EBITDA to largely remain flat. Any financial improvement could come from reduction in working capital and capital expenditure. This could be due to: (1) inventory reductions from sale of about 35 diversified property projects to be completed in 2012; (2) lower working capital requirements from build-transfer contracting; and (3) faster receivable collections. We expect MCC Group’s cash flow from operations to turn positive in the next three quarters.

Liquidity

We believe MCC Group’s liquidity is “adequate,” as defined in our criteria. The company’s sources of liquidity are likely to cover its needs over the next 12 months even if EBITDA declines by 15%. Our assessment of MCC Group’s liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- Its sources of liquidity, including cash and bank facilities available, will exceed its uses of liquidity by 1.2x in 2012;

-- Liquidity sources in the next 12 months include cash and equivalent of about RMB47 billion (as of Dec. 31, 2011), and our projection of funds from operations of about RMB7.3 billion.

-- MCC represents that it has over RMB418 billion in uncommitted domestic bank facilities. It regularly accesses domestic bank funding to roll over short-term debt.

-- Given its status as one of the largest Chinese GREs, the company has ongoing access to the domestic capital market.

-- Liquidity uses include repayment of RMB97.91 billion of short-term debt, projected negative working capital contribution of about RMB9.3 billion, and capital expenditure of RMB7.5 billion.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our expectation that MCC Group’s weak financial position is unlikely to materially improve over the next few years. Debt reductions, if any, will come from less aggressive expansion and better working capital management. We expect the company to maintain its dominant market position in the domestic metallurgical E&C segment and continue expanding non metallurgical E&C areas. We don’t expect any change in our assessment of ongoing and extraordinary support from the government.

We may lower the rating if: MCC Group’s stand-alone credit profile deteriorates further. This could happen if: (1) the company fails to reverse the negative operating cash flow from operations within the next three quarters; (2) the company is unable to reduce its debt-to-total capital ratio to less than 70% over the same period; or (3) we believe that the company will be unable to reverse its weakening financial position. We could also downgrade MCC Group if we believe that the level of government support has diminished.

We may revise the outlook to stable if the company reduces its leverage, establishes a stronger capital structure, and generates positive operating cash flows.