TEXT: Fitch upgrades China Mobile to LC IDR 'AA-', affirms FC IDR at 'A+'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

TAIPEI/SEOUL/SINGAPORE, March 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded China Mobile Limited’s (CML) Long-Term Local-Currency (LC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘AA-’ from ‘A+'. The Outlook is Negative. The Long-Term Foreign-Currency (FC) IDR is affirmed at ‘A+’ with Stable Outlook.

“The upgrade of the LC IDR is due to the company’s continuing dominant position in China’s mobile telecoms market and strong financial performance, despite concentration on mobile services,” says Kevin Chang, Director in Fitch’s Asia Pacific Telecommunications, Media and Technology team. “CML has proved to be much more resilient to competition than Fitch previously envisaged.”

CML is ultimately controlled by the Chinese sovereign and therefore the ratings are constrained by China’s sovereign ratings (FC IDR: ‘A+'/Stable; LC IDR ‘AA-'/Negative). Because CML’s LC IDR, on a standalone basis, is at ‘AA-’ with Stable Outlook, the sovereign constraint only affects the Outlook.

CML continued to outperform peers with a 49% share of China’s net subscriber additions in 2011. The company’s 3G subscriber market share remained above 40% as of end-2011, although its network’s TD-SCDMA technology limit its offerings of popular handsets, including the iPhone. As of end-June 2011, CML’s share of the mobile telecoms market in China reached 68% in terms of subscribers.

CML strengthened its income base in 2011 with data services revenue growing 15.4% yoy to account for 26.4% of revenue (2010: 24.9%). Among such businesses, the wireless data business maintained rapid growth and compensated for stagnating short message services revenue. Nevertheless, overall revenue growth may slow down with increasing penetration rates of mobile telecoms and intensifying competition in the Chinese telecoms sector.

CML’s EBITDA margin declined by 1.8 percentage points in 2011 on lower average revenue per user per month due to increases in the number of low-usage customers and steady tariff decreases, despite favourable growth in value-added businesses supported by strong data traffic.

CML has consistently generated positive free cash flow (FCF), which has allowed it to continue to accumulate cash and build up liquidity - net cash position was CNY303bn as of end-2011. Fitch expects CML to continue generating strong FCF in 2012, with pre-dividend FCF margin in the high teens, despite capex of over CNY130bn to meet development needs.

Fitch may downgrade the LC IDR if the company reversed its net cash position or if the long-term viability of TD-SCDMA/TD-LTE technology was in doubt. As the ratings are constrained by the sovereign, any positive or negative sovereign rating actions would lead to a corresponding change in CML’s ratings, except an upgrade of the sovereign LC IDR to ‘AA’. In this scenario CML’s LC IDR would be at its standalone level of ‘AA-'/Stable as the Outlook would no longer be constrained at Negative.