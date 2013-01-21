TEXT-Fitch Rates China Aoyuan's Proposed Notes 'B+(EXP)'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG, January 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China Aoyuan Property Group Limited’s (Aoyuan) proposed USD senior unsecured notes an expected rating of ‘B+(EXP)'. The notes are to be issued as a tap to the USD125m bonds due 2017 issued in November 2012, with the same terms and conditions. Proceeds from the proposed issue will be used to finance its future payments of land premium and for general corporate purposes.

The final rating of the proposed notes is contingent upon the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. Fitch does not expect Aoyuan’s new bonds to have any impact on its current ratings, as its net debt/adjusted inventory is likely to remain around 30% post-issue. This is supported by sufficient liquidity and a robust sales performance. While the company has been more aggressive in acquiring land parcels in the past three months, the disposal of its Beijing project and its previous 2017 notes issue provide ample cash inflow to maintain liquidity. Aoyuan also achieved CNY5.25bn of contracted sales or 105% of its annual contracted sales target in 2012, reflecting its business model of efficient churn-out and fast sales turnover. Aoyuan’s ratings remain constrained by its small size and limited geographical diversification.

Notwithstanding the company’s expansion into other provinces in the past several months, Guangdong was still the major contributor of contracted sales of about 50% in 2012. In addition, Aoyuan’s current project size is small compared with that of large scale developers. These factors are likely to limit Aoyuan’s pricing power and margins. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s view that the company will maintain its current sound financial position and high cash turnover post its tap issue.

What could trigger a rating action?

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- A significant decrease in 2013 contracted sales from 2012 level of CNY5bn, or contracted sales/ total debt falling below 1x on a sustainable basis (H112: 1.07x of LTM contracted sales/ total debt)

- EBITDA margin in 2013 declining to 15% (H112: 24%) - Net debt/ adjusted net inventory rising towards 40% on a sustainable basis (H112: 10.3%)

- Deviation from the current fast churn-out and high cash flow turnover business model

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- A successful execution of Aoyuan’s expansion strategy for the next two to three years, where business scale increases substantially, such that contracted sales increase to over CNY15bn or with EBITDA margin increasing to over 25% on a sustained basis. However, no positive rating action is expected over the near term given regulatory risks in the home building industry in China.