FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch Rates China Fishery's USD Notes Final 'BB'
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
July 30, 2012 / 2:40 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch Rates China Fishery's USD Notes Final 'BB'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China Fishery Group Limited’s (CFGL, ‘BB’/Stable) USD300m 9.75% notes due 2019 a final ‘BB’ rating. The notes are issued by CFG Investment S.A.C. and irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by CFGL.

The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received and the final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 16 July 2012.

CFGL’s rating is supported by its strong operating performance, prudent financial management and the fishery industry’s strong fundamentals. The rating is, however, constrained by CFGL’s operating scale, which it is unable to expand meaningfully without taking on more debt, as well as its limited diversification in terms of geographical operations.

What could trigger a rating action?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include

- an increase of CFGL’s operating scale with EBITDAR exceeding USD500m on a sustained basis

- adjusted net debt/EBITDAR below 2.0x

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include

- adjusted net debt/EBITDAR above 2.75x

- operating EBITDAR margin below 30%

- events that cripple its fishing fleet operation leading to a sustained reduction of its operating scale

- the linkage with its immediate parent, Pacific Andes Resourced Development Limited, and ultimate parent company, Pacific Andes International Holdings Ltd is deemed stronger than Fitch’s expectations, resulting in CFGL’s rating being constrained by the weaker credit profile of its parents.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.