RPT-TEXT-Fitch Rates China Hanking 'BB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following was released by the rating agency) June 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned iron ore miner China Hanking Holdings Limited (Hanking) a Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BB-’ with Stable Outlook, and a senior unsecured rating of ‘BB-'.

Hanking’s ratings are constrained by its current small scale relative to its peers and single commodity concentration in the cyclical iron ore market.

Hanking recorded an EBITDAR of only around USD150m in 2011. Its proven and probable iron ore reserves were only 169.3 million ton (mt) at end-May 2012 but equivalent to 28.7 years of reserve life at its 2012 planned production rate.

The ratings are supported by Hanking’s competitive cost advantage over other Chinese iron ore producers. Long-term structural shortage of iron ore supply in China supports its Stable Outlook.

Hanking’s low cash production cost of CNY252/ton in 2011(CNY244/ton in 2010) was driven by favourable mine geology including a shallow ledge and low stripping ratio as well as low deleterious elements in iron ore. This compares favourably with the Chinese domestic average cash production cost of CNY500/ton in 2010.

Hanking also enjoys low logistics costs, especially compared with those of imported seaborne iron ore, as all its clients are located within a 35km radius of its mine site.

Fitch notes that China, which produced 46% of global crude steel in 2011, generated only 408 mt of iron ore domestically and imported 686 mt from overseas, mostly from Australia and Brazil.

Liaoning, where Hanking is located, sourced 38% of its iron ore from outside of the province in 2010. The agency does not expect iron ore self-sufficiency in Liaoning Province to reach 100% and therefore sees Hanking continuing to enjoy cost advantage over iron ore suppliers from outside the province.

Hanking’s ratings are also supported by its low financial leverage with a net cash position at end-2011. Fitch expects Hanking’s total adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR leverage to be below 1.0x for the next 18-24 months even though free cash flow will be negative during this period due to capex being incurred for capacity expansion.

Fitch may consider negative rating action if gross profit drops below CNY300/ton (2011: CNY818/ton) or if EBITDAR margin falls below 40% (2011: 64%), on a sustained basis.

The ratings may also come under pressure from cash from operations margin falling below 20% (2011: 34%) or from funds from operations-adjusted leverage rising above 1.5x, on a sustained basis.

No positive rating action is envisaged for the next 18-24 months given Hanking’s current operating scale.