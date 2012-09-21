TEXT-Fitch Rates China Hongqiao's USD Senior Unsecured Notes 'BB(EXP)'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, September 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned primary aluminium manufacturer China Hongqiao Group Limited’s (Hongqiao; ‘BB’/Positive) proposed senior unsecured notes an expected ‘BB(EXP)’ rating.

The final rating of the proposed notes is contingent upon the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. Net proceeds from the issue will mainly be used for the expansion of production capacity, refinancing existing debt and general corporate purposes.

Hongqiao’s ratings are supported by its stable profitability and cash generation, a result of its power and alumina cost advantages over Chinese peers, and by its low financial leverage. The company generated EBITDA of CNY5,246 per ton during H112, compared with CNY5,560 for the whole of 2011. Financial leverage, as measured by adjusted net debt /operating EBITDAR over the last 12 months, remained below 1.0x at end-H112.

The ratings are constrained by Hongqiao’s operation concentration in Shandong province.

The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch’s expectation that Hongqiao’s cost advantages should improve further once the company has secured long-term bauxite supply and reaches 70% electricity self-sufficiency in 2013, up from less than 50% in 2011.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- resolution of long term alumina supply issues in the wake of the Indonesian bauxite export ban announced in May 2012

- 70% electricity self-sufficiency rate

- financial leverage below 1.0x on a sustained basis

Negative: The current Rating Outlook is Positive. As a result, Fitch’s sensitivities do not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually or collectively, of leading to a rating downgrade.