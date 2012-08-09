FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&PCORRECTS Rating History Display On Taiwan-Based China Life
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 9, 2012 / 6:36 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&PCORRECTS Rating History Display On Taiwan-Based China Life

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

TAIPEI (Standard & Poor‘s) Aug. 9, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it had corrected the financial strength rating (FSR) on Taiwan-based China Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (Taiwan scale rating, twAA-/Stable) on its subscriber-based product, Global Credit Portal. The rating history was provided by Taiwan Ratings Corp., an affiliate of Standard & Poor‘s.

Due to an administrative error, the FSR on China Life was incorrectly displayed as NR. It should have been the same as the ‘twAA-’ issuer credit rating that Taiwan Ratings assigned on July 23, 2012. The outlook on the FSR is stable.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.