TEXT-S&P Rates China SCE Property's Proposed Sr Unsecd Notes 'B'

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor‘s) Jan. 21, 2013--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘B’ long-term issue rating and ‘cnB+’ long-term Greater China regional scale rating to a proposed issue of U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes by China SCE Property Holdings Ltd. (CSCE: B+/Negative/--; cnBB-/--). CSCE intends to use the net proceeds to finance new and existing projects (including construction costs and land costs) and for general corporate purposes. The rating is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation.

The issue rating is one notch lower than the long-term corporate credit rating on CSCE to reflect our opinion that offshore noteholders would be materially disadvantaged, compared with onshore creditors, in the event of default. We anticipate that the company’s ratio of priority debt to total assets will continue to be above our threshold of 15% for speculative-grade companies.

The rating on CSCE reflects the company’s small business scale and higher concentration risk than that of peers with a similar rating, its execution risk outside Fujian province, and its weak and volatile financial history. Our view that CSCE has an established market position in its home base Quanzhou and a low-cost land bank tempers these weaknesses. We assess the company’s business risk profile as “weak” and its financial risk profile as “aggressive.”

The negative rating outlook reflects our view that CSCE’s debt-funded expansion has become more aggressive and that its financial risk profile could weaken in the next six to 12 months. The company’s total borrowing will increase significantly to fund future business expansion, but it may take time to deliver and recognize any improvement in property sales. We also expect CSCE to maintain adequate liquidity during its business expansion. We anticipate that the company will hold at least Chinese renminbi 1 billion in unrestricted cash and maintain its debt-to-EBITDA ratio at less than 5x over the next 12 months.

