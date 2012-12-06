TEXT-Fitch: China's Non-Life Face Lower Operating Margins

(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG, December 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that Chinese non-life insurers could see their operating margin constrained by capital market volatility and higher acquisition expenses. However, declines in operating margins are unlikely to be substantial, due to sound claim experience and active regulatory supervision, as reflected in the stable outlook for the sector.

“Insurers’ operating margin could be constrained by ongoing capital market volatility and underwriting deficits from compulsory third party motor liability insurance,” says Terrence Wong, Director in Fitch’s Insurance team. “Escalating acquisition costs coupled with the regulator’s proposal to partially liberalise commercial motor premium pricing could further weaken the sector’s underwriting margin in the coming year.”

The outlook could be affected by a sharp deterioration in operating performance due to higher underwriting deficits from the compulsory third party liability motor insurance market, by motor pricing deregulation or by major natural disasters. Premium growth for the Chinese non-life sector remained strong during Q312, expanding about 15.1% on a y-o-y basis, despite slower economic performance. The sustainability of double-digit growth depends on the trend of motor vehicles sales as motor insurance still accounts for more than 70% of the overall non-life business. Demand for non-motor insurance products, however, could be stronger than motor insurance products in the next one to two years due to low insurance penetration.

The premium leverage, as measured by net written premium to shareholders’ equity, of many Chinese non-life insurers remains high as premium expansion continues to outpace internal surplus generation.

The overall loss ratio of non-life sector remained healthy in H112 and 2011. The average loss ratio of the top three major insurers, PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, Ping An Property and Casualty and China Pacific Property Insurance, stood at about 59.9% in H112 and 60.7% in 2011. Nonetheless, the weak capital strength of some non-life insurers means their financial performance and solvency are vulnerable to further natural catastrophes in China, which have been on the rise in the last five years.

