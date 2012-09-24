TEXT-S&P Rates China South City's Proposed Senior Notes 'B'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

Sept. 24, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘B’ issue rating to the proposed issue of U.S.-dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes by China South City Holdings Ltd. (CSC; B+/Stable/--; cnBB/--).

At the same time, we assigned our ‘cnBB-’ Greater China regional scale rating to the proposed notes. The ratings are subject to our review of the final issuance documentation. CSC intends to use some of the bond proceeds for refinancing. The issue rating is one notch lower than the corporate credit rating to reflect our opinion that offshore noteholders would be materially disadvantaged, compared with onshore creditors, in the event of default.

In our view, CSC’s ratio of priority borrowings to total assets is likely to remain above our notching threshold of 15% for speculative-grade debt. The rating on CSC reflects ongoing execution risk from the company’s aggressive expansion into new markets and its large capital expenditure on new investments and project developments.

The rating also factors in potential financial volatility due to project concentration risk and its exposure to the cyclical and highly competitive real estate sector in China. Tempering these weaknesses are CSC’s established track record as a large-scale trade center developer, its low-cost and expanded land bank, an improving track record outside Shenzhen, and government support for project development. CSC’s small but growing rental income provides additional support to the rating. We view the company’s business risk profile as “weak” and its financial risk profile as “aggressive,” as our criteria define those terms.

The stable outlook on the corporate credit rating reflects our expectation that CSC’s sales performance will continue to improve in fiscal 2013 (ending March 31, 2013). An improvement would provide a buffer for incremental borrowings. We expect CSC to increase its recurring income from rental properties steadily over the next 12 months--although at a slower pace than sales growth.

We anticipate that CSC can maintain “adequate” liquidity while pursuing aggressive growth over the next two years. We also expect its credit ratios in fiscal 2013 to remain fairly stable.

